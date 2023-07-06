Hawk-Eye will be back in operation for All-Ireland hurling semi-finals

The GAA has confirmed that Hawk-Eye, the score detection system, will be in operation for this weekend’s All-Ireland hurling semi-finals. The system had to be stood down last Sunday after a malfunction on Saturday in the Monaghan-Armagh football quarter-final.

Problems arose when Monaghan’s Micheál Bannigan kicked a high shot into the Hill goal, which prompted the umpires to request the assistance of Hawk-Eye.

It looked on replay as if it had gone wide but the stadium screen flashed the message ‘Hawk-Eye data unavailable’. In the end there was no big issue in that Monaghan defeated Armagh on penalties but it was an embarrassment for the GAA.

Ultimately, referee Conor Lane ruled it out and although the outcome was not made clear at the match on Saturday, the GAA has confirmed that Hawk-Eye had also deemed the shot to have gone wide.

As a precaution the score detection system was stood down for Sunday’s Derry-Cork and Dublin-Mayo All-Ireland football quarter-finals. According to a statement issued on Sunday:

“The GAA requested an explanation from Hawk-Eye who concluded that the message was a result of operator error.

“The GAA is happy that the system review confirmed the on-field decision by the referee taken at the time. However, the GAA has decided to stand down the use of the system today to allow Hawk-Eye to undertake a more thorough review in the coming week.”

There was uncertainty during the week about whether the system would be up and running for the hurling semi-finals, Limerick-Galway on Saturday and Kilkenny-Clare on Sunday.

It was however confirmed by Croke Park on Thursday afternoon that “having received assurances” from Hawk-Eye, the GAA had decided that the score-detection system will be in use this weekend.