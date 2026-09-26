Home-grown managers dominate intercounty football appointments for 2027

Micheál Cahill’s impending appointment as Limerick senior football bainisteoir continues the trend of county boards opting for home-grown managers.

Of the six teams in Munster, only Waterford in 2027 will have a senior football manager from outside their county boundary – with Cork’s Ephie Fitzgerald remaining at the helm of the Déise.

Cahill, who was part of the Limerick back room team under Jimmy Lee, will have his name put before delegates for ratification at next month’s Limerick county board meeting.

Only three counties are now still searching for a senior football manager for 2027 – Galway, Monaghan and Longford. Galway (Pádraic Joyce) and Monaghan (Gabriel Bannigan) both had home-grown bosses in charge this season while Longford had Mayo’s Mike Solan at the helm. Solan has since moved to take charge of the Offaly footballers.

Cahill hails from the Mungret St Paul’s club and had received strong endorsement from outgoing boss Lee, who, despite his disappointment at not receiving the backing of board officials to remain in charge, was nonetheless strong in his recommendation that Cahill’s expertise was retained.

Before linking up with his native Limerick, Cahill had worked with the Clare footballers. He had also spent time immersed in sport in America working as Director of Sports Science at Jesuit College Preparatory School in Dallas.

With Limerick once more opting for one of their own to lead the county footballers, it is in keeping with intercounty appointments elsewhere.

Certainly within Munster the home-grown approach is the dominant practice right now.

Jack O’Connor remains at the helm in Kerry, John Cleary will again be Cork senior football manager in 2027 while Niall Fitzgerald (Tipperary) and Paul Madden (Clare) are to stay in the wheelhouse of their respective native county.

This is Ephie Fitzgerald’s second stint as Waterford manager. Fitzgerald, who guided his native Cork to an All-Ireland women’s senior football title in 2016, previously managed the Waterford men’s senior footballers in 2022 and 2023.

Paul Shankey, originally from Meath but living in Waterford, succeeded Fitzgerald for 2024 and 2025. But when Shankey stepped away at the end of 2025, Fitzgerald returned to the post.

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

It means that, as was the case in 2026, Fitzgerald will next season be the only active ‘outside’ senior football manager in the Munster senior football championship.

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Connacht has a similar home-grown-outside manager ratio with Down’s Steven Poacher the only non-local boss as he continues to lead the Leitrim footballers.

Andy Moran can probably stay in charge of Mayo for as long as he wants after this year’s historic triumph while Mark Dowd is returning for a second season with Roscommon, having guided them to a Connacht title in his maiden campaign.

Dessie Sloyan will be the manager of the Sligo footballers in 2027 with Eamonn O’Hara acting as assistant manager. The pair were joint managers this season but there has been a slight reshuffle of the set-up – though the main drivers of the management remain the two former Yeats County players.

Galway are yet to appoint a successor to Joyce.

Leinster is the only one of the four provinces where the home-grown manager is not a standout feature.

Louth (Gavin Devlin, Tyrone), Laois (Justin McNulty, Armagh), Wicklow (Oisín McConville, Armagh), Westmeath (Mark McHugh, Donegal) and Offaly (Solan, Mayo) all have outside managers. Notably, four of that quintet are from Ulster.

Meath manager Robbie Brennan grew up in Dublin but his dad was from the Royal County and Brennan eventually moved back to Dunboyne to raise his family, where he still lives.

Dublin (Ger Brennan), Wexford (John Hegarty), Kildare (Brian Flanagan) and Carlow (Joe Murphy) all have local men at the helm.

Meath manager Robbie Brennan with fans after a championship match against Derry this year. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

Longford have yet to confirm a replacement for Solan. Former Roscommon player and current Abbeylara manager Frankie Dolan has been linked with the vacancy. Dolan recently announced he was stepping away from his role as part of the Wicklow management team.

Abbeylara face Killoe Young Emmets in a Longford SFC semi-final at Pearse Park on Saturday.

Of the four provincial winners in 2026, only Westmeath were managed by an outside man with Kerry, Roscommon and Armagh keeping the head of management in-house.

Ulster has a decent spread of home-grown managers too but there are several exceptions.

Armagh (Kieran McGeeney), Donegal (Jim McGuinness), Cavan (Dermot McCabe) and Down (Conor Laverty) all have one of their former county players currently calling the managerial shots.

Derry (Ciarán Meenagh, Tyrone), Antrim (Mark Doran, Down) and Fermanagh (Declan Bonner, Donegal) have all taken a peek across their border to bring in a manager from elsewhere in the province.

Tyrone manager Malachy O’Rourke has been living in the county since the nineties, and as a player even won a senior football title with Errigal Ciarán in 1997, but he is originally from Fermanagh.

Monaghan are yet to confirm a replacement for Bannigan.

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