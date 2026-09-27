Conor McKenna ‘happy to stay’ in Australia after winning second AFL Premiership

Conor McKenna of the Lions kicks during the AFL Grand Final match between Fremantle Dockers and Brisbane Lions. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/AFL Photos/via Getty

Conor McKenna became the first Irish player to win two AFL Premiership titles as Brisbane Lions beat Fremantle Dockers 96-89 in the Grand Final at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Tyrone man scored a goal, three behinds and 10 disposals in front of a crowd of 100,023 as Brisbane came from behind to win. His goal was a clever finish after reacting quickest from a bouncing ball.

“We didn’t play that well, and with three minutes to go we’re down by 17 points, so it’s just an unbelievable team,” McKenna said.

“To win that at that stage is just crazy. I don’t know how to describe it.”

The former All-Ireland winner’s father was tackled by security in the aftermath after jumping the fence to join the celebrations before McKenna came to his rescue.

Conor McKenna’s dad was tackled by security after running on the field to celebrate with him after they won the Grand final. The Tyrone man was able to step in and bring him over to the party 😀 pic.twitter.com/izjR55WD6e — Maurice Brosnan (@m_brosnan) September 27, 2026

There had been speculation it would be the 30-year-old’s last year in Australia before heading back to Ireland, but McKenna said he was keen to continue.

“I’m happy to stay for another few years,” he said.

“I’ll worry about it in the next few weeks, but yeah, I’m happy to stay.”