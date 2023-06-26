All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals: Dublin drawn to face Mayo

Mayo’s Enda Hession celebrates after Mayo's win over Galway on Sunday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Dublin will face Mayo in the quarter-finals of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship, setting up a potential blockbuster clash.

Mayo edged Connacht rivals Galway on Sunday, emerging 1-10 to 0-12 winners at Pearse Stadium in Salthill.

Meanwhile, Kerry were drawn to play Tyrone in the quarter-finals of the championship. The sides last met in the championship in 2021, after their semi-final clash was delayed following a Covid-19 outbreak in Tyrone camp.

Armagh and Monaghan will contest an all-Ulster quarter-final, Monaghan on Saturday ending Kildare’s championship season with a 1-11 to 0-13 win at O’Connor Park in Tullamore.

Derry and Cork will contest the last quarter-final.

All four matches will be played next weekend in Croke Park: two games on Saturday, two games on Sunday. More match information will be announced by the CCCC later on Monday.

All-Ireland quarter-finals

Kerry v Tyrone

Armagh v Monaghan

Dublin v Mayo

Derry v Cork