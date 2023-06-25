Mayo march on as Galway left to mull over regrets

Mayo’s David McBrien celebrates netting what proved to be the pivotal score in Mayo's victory over Galway. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final: Mayo 1-10 Galway 0-12

At the final whistle, Kevin McStay spun around to face the main stand, fists clenched, and let out a guttural roar. When the chaos arrived in the form of Galway’s aerial bombardment in the dying seconds, Mayo held out. Gaelic football’s great survivors, still standing.

Mayo went 30 minutes without a score in this All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final at Pearse Stadium and trailed by five at the break, 0-8 to 0-3.

However, with the wind at their backs in the second half and with Galway failing to build on their interval advantage, the visitors took control and David McBrien’s 43rd-minute goal was the game’s pivotal score.

Diarmuid O’Connor was inspirational for Mayo, somehow managing to be omnipresent while Aidan O’Shea emptied himself before coming off late on.

For Galway, they will wonder how their season has fallen apart in the space of just seven days.

Damien Comer, who was an injury doubt before the game, was heavily involved in their strong first-half showing but he did not reappear for the start of the second half. Without him spearheading the attack, Galway lacked a cutting edge up top. Shane Walsh registered five wides and failed to score from play.

Seán Kelly, also an injury concern beforehand, played the full match but appeared to be moving gingerly throughout.

Still, when playing with the wind in the first half, Pádraic Joyce’s side were able to dictate much of the play and their high press on Colm Reape caused havoc on the Mayo kick out. Eight of Reape’s restarts were lost in that first half and on three occasions Paul Conroy put in high angled balls on top of the Mayo full-back line.

Comer almost took advantage from one such chance early on, but Reape saved. Matthew Tierney scored from a mark with another.

Kevin McLoughlin’s eighth-minute point put Mayo 0-3 to 0-1 ahead but that would be their last score of the half, with their next score only arriving at the start of the second half.

During that spell Galway scored 0-7 without reply but the Connacht champions were outplayed and outfought in the second half. The wind was also a factor, though Joyce will be disappointed by how his side dealt with the conditions after the break. They will also rue not making more hay from their first-half dominance.

Galway actually went 25 minutes between scoring their eighth and ninth points. Mayo were a different animal after the break and scored 1-5 on the bounce with McBrien finishing his goal chance brilliantly after playing a neat one-two with O’Shea.

Cillian O’Connor scored with his first touch after his introduction during the second half, and you could sense the momentum in Salthill had swung in Mayo’s favour.

In injury-time, all Galway had in the locker was to lob high balls in around the Mayo square and hope for the best. Cillian McDaid had two fisted efforts, the second of which was saved on the line by Eoghan McLaughlin while John Maher drilled over with the last chance.

Mayo had brought all the energy and endeavour during the second half. As the Mayo fans streamed down from the stand and terraces after the final whistle, the Galway players were jogging off the pitch. It will be quite some time before they figure out how they allowed their season to slip away like this.

Mayo march onwards, Gaelic football’s great survivors.

MAYO: Colm Reape; Sam Callinan, David McBrien (1-0), Eoghan McLaughlin; Jack Coyne, Jason Doherty, Paddy Durcan (0-2); Aidan O’Shea, Stephen Coen (0-1); Diarmuid O’Connor, Kevin McLoughlin (0-1), Jordan Flynn; Ryan O’Donoghue (0-2, one free), Jack Carney, Tommy Conroy (0-2).

Subs: Enda Hession for Doherty (ht); Cillian O’Connor (0-1) for K McLoughlin (45 mins); Matthew Ruane for Carney (59 mins); James Carr (0-1) for O’Shea (63 mins); Donnacha McHugh for Coyne (73 mins)

GALWAY: Conor Gleeson; Jack Glynn, John McGrath, Seán Fitzgerald; Seán Kelly, Cian Hernon, John Daly; Paul Conroy (0-1), John Maher (0-2); Matthew Tierney (0-2, one mark), Peter Cooke (0-1), Cillian McDaid (0-1); Johnny Heaney, Damien Comer (0-1), Shane Walsh (0-4, four frees).

Subs: Ian Burke for Comer (ht); Cathal Sweeney for Heaney (48 mins); Robert Finnerty for Hernon (62 mins); Tomo Culhane for Cooke (70 mins)

Referee: Seán Hurson (Tyrone)