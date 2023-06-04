Roscommon make hay against Sligo to go top of Group 3

All-Ireland SFC Group 3 Round 2: Roscommon 1-21 Sligo 1-11

This at least changes something. A first win for Roscommon, a first defeat for Sligo, and safe to say Group 3 is now heading to pass along predicted lines.

On another afternoon of white heat, Davy Burke’s team did all that was desired of them, maybe something more.

After running through and eventually wearing down Sligo, the 10-point win means the top Group 3, just ahead of Dublin on points difference.

Indeed, if Roscommon can beat Kildare in a fortnight, and Dublin beat Sligo, the team which tops the group and goes straight into the quarter-final will be decided on points difference.

Before a crowd of 5,773, passing light clouds bringing some relief, Roscommon were made to work for their win, a goal from Alan Reilly on 49 minutes bringing Sligo right back into contention, 0-14 to 1-9

But that only spurred Roscommon to raise their game again, Dylan Ruane wrapping up the result with seven minutes remaining, surviving a push in the back to finish off his shot on goal.

The Roscommon inside forward line made hay all afternoon, Cian McKeon a constant provider in the first half, finishing with 0-3 of his own. Enda Smyth scored five from play, Donie coming off the bench to add two more of his own.

The finest score of the first half came in the 25th minute, Diarmuid Murtagh dispossessing Finnian Cawley, just inside his own half, then promptly turned towards goal. After a quick one-two with Ben O’Carroll, Murtagh then struck clean between the posts.

By then Murtagh was well charged up, having missed a fine goal chance earlier, on 11 minutes, O’Carroll again the provider, Aidan Devaney getting the close-up block. Murtagh finished with 0-6, three from play.

Sligo were only playing in patches, their confidence and flow not helped by kicking 10 wides in the first half alone, some less excusable than others. And that was playing with the warm breeze.

Reilly, a replacement for Keelan Cawley, hit two points before half-time, keeping Sligo within touching distance, Roscommon up 0-8 to 0-6 as they headed for the slices of cold watermelon.

Despite the heat, Roscommon never wavered, giving themselves every chance of that automatic quarter-final spot.

Roscommon: C Carroll; C Walsh (0-1), B Stack, D Murray; N Daly, E McCormack, C Daly; D Ruane (0-1), E Nolan; C Murtagh (0-2, one free), E Smith (0-5), C Lennon; C McKeon, B O’Carroll (0-1), D Murtagh (0-6, three frees). Subs: N Kilroy for C Daly (45 mins), D Smith (0-2) for Lennon (48 mins), R Hughes for E McCormack (61 mins), C Hussey for N Daly (63 mins), C Cox for Ruane (66 mins).

Sligo: A Devaney; E Lyons, E McGuinness, N Mullen (0-1); P McNamara, B Cox, L Towey; C Lally, P Kilcoyne; F Cawley, S Carrabine (0-3, one free), A Reilly (1-3); L Nicholson, P O’Connor, N Murphy (0-4, two frees). Subs: P Spillane for Cawley, M Walsh for Nicholson (both half-time), M Gordon for O’Connor (57 mins), K Cawley for Towey (67 mins), D Quinn for Carrabine (70 mins).

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork)