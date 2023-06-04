Live GAA Sunday - Match tracker

SUNDAY 13:48

All-Ireland SFC round 2

Mayo v Louth 2pm

Monaghan v Clare 2pm

Roscommon v Sligo 3pm

Donegal v Derry 4pm

Tailteann Cup round 3

HT Limerick 0-5 Wicklow 1-6

Longford v Carlow 3pm

Wexford v Leitrim 3pm

Fermanagh v Antrim 3pm

Hurling All-Ireland minor final

L Clare 1-12 Galway 2-6

Hurling All-Ireland Under-20 final

Cork v Offaly 3pm

Some late changes to the Mayo team ...

Jason Doherty replaces Fionn McDonagh; Padraig O’Hora replaces Paddy Durcan and Donnacha McHugh replaces Diarmuid O’Connor; Aiden Orme is added to the Mayo 26 and will wear number 9 with O’Connor ruled out completely.

Clare now lead by 1-12 to 2-7 after a goal by Ogie Fanning five minutes into the second half of the minor hurling final.

HT Galway 2-5 Clare 0-12 - Clare lead at half-time in the minor final despite conceding two early goals, here’s a look at the second...

Louth will almost certainly need to get something at MacHale Park to avoid an exit-pending sign, their third and final game coming against All-Ireland champions Kerry next weekend

Saturday’s results (click on score for match report)

All-Ireland SFC round 2 - Tyrone 0-13 Armagh 0-11

Galway 0-20 Westmeath 0-12

Dublin 0-22 Kildare 0-13

Kerry 1-14 Cork 0-15

Tailteann Cup round 3 wrap: Cavan 2-25 Offaly 2-9; Laois 1-17 London 2-14; Meath 1-11 Down 1-9; Tipperary 0-17 Waterford 1-13

Hurling wrap: Christy Ring Cup final - Meath 1-23 Derry 1-21; Nickey Rackard Cup final - Wicklow 1-20 Donegal 3-12; Lory Meagher Cup final - Monaghan 3-22 Lancashire 3-20

Team news (as per squad lists)

Mayo (SFC v Louth): Colm Reape, Jack Coyne, David McBrien, Sam Callinan, Paddy Durcan, Conor Loftus, Stephen Coen, Matthew Ruane, Diarmuid O’Connor, Fionn McDonagh, Jack Carney, Jordan Flynn, Aidan O’Shea, James Carr, Ryan O’Donoghue. Subs: Rory Byrne, Tommy Conroy, Jason Doherty, Enda Hession, Frank Irwin, James McCormack, Donnacha McHugh, Conor McStay, Pádraig O’Hora, Paul Towey, Bob Tuohy.

Louth (SFC v Mayo): James Califf, Dermot Campbell, Peter Lynch, Donal McKenny, Leonard Grey, Niall Sharkey, Anthony Williams, Tommy Durnin, Conor Early, Conall McKeever, Ciaran Downey, Conor Grimes, Paul Mathews, Sam Mulroy, Craig Lennon. Subs: Peter McStravick, Ryan Burns, Jonathan Commins, Bevan Duffy, Liam Jackson, Ciaran Keenan, Conall McCaul, Daire McConnon, Oisin McGuinness, Dylan McKeown, Ciaran Murphy.

Roscommon (SFC v Sligo): Conor Carroll, Conor Hussey, Brian Stack, David Murray, Niall Daly, Eoin McCormack, Conor Daly, Dylan Ruane, Eddie Nolan, Ciaráin Murtagh, Enda Smith, Ciarán Lennon, Cian McKeon, Ben O’Carroll, Diarmuid Murtagh. Subs: Colm Lavin, Colin Walsh, Niall Kilroy, Richard Hughes, Keith Doyle, Conor Cox, Cian Connolly, Donie Smith, Shane Cunnane, Paul Carey, Ruaidhrí Fallon.

Sligo (SFC v Roscommon): Aidan Devaney, Evan Lyons, Eddie McGuinness, Nathan Mullen, Paul McNamara, Brian Cox, Luke Towey, Cian Lally, Paul Kilcoyne, Finnian Cawley, Sean Carrabine, Keelan Cawley, Pat Spillane, Patrick O Connor, Niall Murphy. Subs: Daniel Lyons, Alan Reilly, David Quinn, Eoghan Smith, Gerard O’Kelly Lynch, Jack Lavin, Joe Keaney, Kenny Gavigan, Luke Nicholson, Mark Walsh, Mikey Gordon.

Donegal (SFC v Derry): Shaun Patton, Mark Curran, Brendan McCole, Caolan McColgan, Caolan Ward, Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Odhran Doherty, Caolan McGonagle, Jason McGee, Daire Ó Baoill, Jamie Brennan, Ciaran Thompson, Hugh McFadden, Oisin Gallen, Conor O Donnell. Subs: Gavin Mulreaney, Jeaic Mc Kelvey, Brian O Donnell, John Ross Molloy, Luke McGlynn, Johnny McGroddy, Stephen McMenamin, Kieran Tobin, Rory O Donnell, Dylan Dorrian.

Derry (SFC v Donegal): Odhran Lynch, Christopher McKaigue, Eoghan McEvoy, Conor McCluskey, Conor Doherty, Gareth McKinless, Padraig McGrogan, Conor Glass, Brendan Rogers, Niall Toner, Paul Cassidy, Ethan Doherty, Ciaran McFaul, Shane McGuigan, Niall Loughlin. Subs: Ryan Scullion, Declan Cassidy, Benny Heron, Shea Downey, Lachlan Murray, Ben McCarron, Paul McNeil, Padraig Cassidy, Conleth McGuckian, Mark Doherty, Diarmuid Baker.

Monaghan (SFC v Clare): Rory Beggan, Ryan O’Toole, Kieran Duffy, Ryan Wylie, Karl O Connell, Conor Boyle, Conor McCarthy, Karl Gallagher, Killian Lavelle, Stephen O’Hanlon, Michael Bannigan, Ryan Mc Anespie, Jack Mc Carron, Gary Mohan, Shane Carey. Subs: Darren McDonnell, Kieran Hughes, Conor McManus, Kevin Sheridan, Darren Hughes, Thomas McPhillips, Kevin Loughran, Fabian Beggan, Darragh McElearney, Francie Hughes, Colm Lennon.

Clare (SFC v Monaghan): Stephen Ryan, Ronan Lanigan, Cillian Brennan, Cillian Rouine, Ciaran Russell, Jamie Malone, Cian O’Dea, Cathal O’Connor, Darren O’Neill, Daniel Walsh, Emmet McMahon, Pearse Lillis, Eoin Cleary, Keelan Sexton, Pádraic Collins. Subs: David Sexton, Darragh Bohannon, Thomas Kelly, Manus Doherty, Micheal Garry, Aaron Griffin, Shane Griffin, Mark McInerney, Brian McNamara, Alan Sweeney, Ikem Ugweru.

Limerick (Tailteann Cup v Wicklow): Aaron O Sullivan, Cormac Woulfe, Sean O’Dea, Brian Fanning, Barry ColemanIain Corbett, Tony Mc Carthy, Colm McSweeney, Cillian Fahy, Cian Sheehan, Brian Donovan, Adrian Enright, James Naughton, Hugh Bourke, Peter Nash. Subs: Eoghain Sherlock, Robbie Bourke, David Connolly, Mike Donovan, Cathal Downes, Tommy Griffin, Jim Liston, Davey Lyons, Darragh Murray, Ruadhan O’Connor, Killian Ryan

Wicklow (Tailteann Cup v Limerick): Mark Jackson, Eoin Murtagh, Paul Mc Loughlin, Malachy Stone, Fintan O Shea, Patrick O Keane, Mark Kenny, Dean Healy, Pádraig O’Toole, Conor Fee, John Paul Hurley, Jack Kirwan, John Paul Nolan, Joe Prendergast, Eoin Darcy. Subs: Peter Byrne, Jaques Mc Call, Matt Nolan, Arun Daly Danne, John Keogh, Tom Moran, Cian O Sulivan, Craig Maguire, Karl Furlong, Tom Maher, Liam O Neill.

Longford (Tailteann Cup v Carlow): Patrick Collum, Patrick Fox, Andrew Farrell, Bryan Masterson, Iarla O’Sullivan, Michael Quinn, Peter Lynn, Ryan Moffett, Darren Gallagher, Joe Hagan, Dessie Reynolds, Aaron Farrell, Keelin Mc Gann, Dylan Farrell, Oran Kenny. Subs: Mícheál Hughes, Peter Foy, Fergal Sheridan, Daire O Brien, Ciarán Scanlon, Daniel Reynolds, Barry O’Farrell, Ruairí Harkin, Matt Duffy, Tadhg McNevin, Darragh Doherty.

Carlow (Tailteann Cup v Longford): Johnny Furey, Shane Buggy, Mikey Bambrick, Seanie Bambrick, Shane Clarke, Mark Furey, Niall Hickey, Conor Doyle, Jordan Morrissey, Conor Crowley, Ciarán Moran, Ross Dunphy, Colm Hulton, Darragh Foley, Jamie Clarke. Subs: Ciaran Cunningham, Liam Roberts, Liam Brennan, Jonah Dunne, Aaron Amond, Eric Molloy, Josh Moore, Finbarr Kavanagh, Paddy Regan, Cathal Kelly, Bryan McMahon.

Fermanagh (Tailteann Cup v Antrim): Sean McNally, Luke Flanagan, Ché Cullen, Lee Cullen, Shane McGullion, Jonathan Cassidy, Cian McManus, Ryan Jones, Brandon Horan, Conor McShea, Ryan Lyons, Ronan McCaffrey, Ultán Kelm, Darragh McGurn, Sean Quigley. Subs: Jack Kelly, Garrett Cavanagh, Josh Largo Elis, Declan McCusker, Aidan Breen, Oisin Smyth, Garvan Jones, Tommy McCaffrey, Conor McGee, Conal Jones, Ciaran Corrigan.

Antrim (Tailteann Cup v Fermanagh): Michael Byrne, Patrick McCormick, Peter Healy, Eoghan McCabe, Dermot McAleese, Cormac McGettigan, Marc Jordan, Conor Stewart, Cathal Hynds, Colm McLarnon, Adam Loughran, Ruairí McCann, Patrick McBride, Ruairi McCann, Dominic McEnhill. Subs: Luke Mulholland, Declan Lynch, Ronan Boyle, Barry McCormick, Jack Dowling, Eunan Quinn, Conor Hands, Oisin Doherty, Conhuir Johnston, Odhran Eastwood, Ryan McQuillan

Wexford (Tailteann Cup v Leitrim): Darragh Brooks, Brian Molloy, Páraic Hughes, Michael Furlong, Eoin Porter, Glen Malone, Cathal Walsh, Liam Coleman, Niall Hughes, Conor Carty, Eoghan Nolan, Kevin O’Grady, Robbie Brooks, Mark Rossiter, Ben Brosnan. Subs: Anto Larkin, Johnathon Bealin, Brian Cushe, Dylan Furlong, Cian Hughes, Conor Kinsella, Darragh Lyons, Liam O’Connor, Dean O Toole, Alan Tobin, John Tubritt.

Leitrim (Tailteann Cup v Wexford): Nevin O Donnell, Conor Farrell, Mark Diffley, Ciallian McGloin, James Rooney, Shane Quinn, Aidan Flynn, Pearce Dolan, Donal Wrynn, Paul Keaney, Keith Beirne, Barry McNulty, Jack Heslin, Darragh Rooney, Mark Plunkett. Subs: Darren Maxwell, Conor Reynolds, Domhnaill Flynn, Diarmuid Kelleher, Stephen McLoughlin, Radek Oberwan, Michael McKiernan, Tom Prior, Oisin McLoughlin, Paul Moran, Jack Casey.

For full squad lists of all the weekend’s games, fixtures, TV details, all the Tailteann Cup permutations, and why it’s a historic weekend of football action, check out our GAA Weekend Guide ...

[ GAA fixtures, TV details, team news and Tailteann Cup permutations ahead of historic weekend ]

Hello and Welcome ... We’ve a busy Sunday of GAA action ahead of us with 10 games across four competitions in football and hurling, and we’ll keep you up to date with all of them. Round two of the All-Ireland football championship tops the bill with Mayo in action at 2pm and Derry and Donegal clashing in Ballybofey later this afternoon. It’s the final round of group games in the Tailteann Cup, while Thurles is hosting the minor and Under-20 hurling finals. With Offaly taking on Cork in the latter, a big crowd is expected there.

We’ll be providing updates of all of the scores throughout the afternoon, and switching our focus between the various games depending on how they are going. Keep in touch via the comments section or on Twitter (@DonoghueEamon) but for now, let’s get started!