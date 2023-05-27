Late Karl O’Connell point earns Monaghan deserved draw with Derry

All-Ireland SFC, Round 1: Derry 0-14 Monaghan 0-14

It was fitting Karl O’Connell sent over the equalising score for Monaghan with the last kick of the game at Celtic Park on Saturday night.

O’Connell rolled back the years here to deliver an outstanding performance in this All-Ireland SFC round-robin clash – in which the 35-year-old looked to create holes all evening in the Derry defence with surging runs forward, constantly made himself available for Monaghan kick-outs, upset Derry on their restarts, and had the bottle to take on the shot in the 76th minute that earned his side a draw. He led the team throughout.

It was the least Monaghan deserved having been the better team for large periods of the contest against the Ulster champions. They remain a team that simply refuses to go away.

Monaghan were three points ahead after the hour mark but Derry staged a late comeback and hit the front in the fourth minute of injury-time when Shane McGuigan superbly floated over a difficult free.

It appeared Derry had snatched the win, but Monaghan weren’t to be denied and with the seconds ticking away a frantic passage of play ended with O’Connell in possession just inside the 45-metre line. Carrying the air of the calmest man in a chaotic Celtic Park, he eyed the posts and kicked high and accurately with his right foot to bring Monaghan level.

Most of the best performers on the night were Monaghan players – Rory Beggan, Conor Boyle, Michael Bannigan and Conor McCarthy all had big moments, but O’Connell was the ever-present thorn in Derry’s side.

Derry, who had beaten Monaghan by eight points in an Ulster SFC semi-final in April, can thank McGuigan’s left boot for keeping them in the contest as they struggled to get scores from elsewhere.

The sides were level six times in the first half and there was never more than one point between them during that opening period – Monaghan going in at the interval with a 0-7 to 0-6 lead.

Ciarán McFaul, making his first start of the year, opened the scoring with a nice point but when Gary Mohan responded for Monaghan soon afterwards, it set about a pattern the rest of the half would take as the sides swapped points.

Derry were more disciplined in the tackle during the first half and two of the home side’s opening five points came from frees. Monaghan’s first score from a placed ball only arrived in first-half injury-time, when McCarthy converted the first free Derry conceded within scoring range.

The sides moved like platoons, the team in possession swarming bodies forward while the other got in shape with a defensive structure designed to frustrate the opposition.

Both goalkeepers were active participants in their team’s attacking plays – Beggan seemed to spend as much time standing around the 45-metre line as his goal-line. He scored two points, including an incredible 45 from near the sideline.

The two teams pushed up on the opposition kick-outs as well and with defensive systems largely locked in place, genuine goal chances were the rarest of commodities in Celtic Park.

Monaghan led 0-9 to 0-7 in the 45th minute when Mohan received a black card, but during his ten-minutes in the sin bin Derry couldn’t take advantage. Indeed, when Mohan came back on the pitch, Monaghan had actually pushed out to lead by three.

That period summed up Derry’s evening – they lacked the kind of intensity and energy we have come accustomed to seeing them operate at all season. They lacked a spark.

But they refused to accept their fate and from the 63rd to the 74th minutes Derry scored four points without reply to take the narrowest of leads. It would have been a victory against the head, but O’Connell kept his to ensure Monaghan got the least they deserved.

Monaghan will be at home to Clare next in this group, while Derry travel to face Donegal.

DERRY: Odhran Lynch; Chrissy McKaigue, Eoghan McEvoy, Conor McCluskey; Conor Doherty, Gareth McKinless, Pádraig McGrogan; Conor Glass, Brendan Rogers; Niall Toner (0-2, 1f), Paul Cassidy, Ethan Doherty (0-1); Ciarán McFaul (0-1), Shane McGuigan (0-9, 1m, 5f), Niall Loughlin. Subs: Benny Heron for Toner (55 mins); Lachlan Murray (0-1) for Loughlin (57 mins); Pádraig Cassidy McGrogan (59 mins).

MONAGHAN: Rory Beggan (0-2, 1f, 1 45); Ryan O’Toole, Kieran Duffy, Ryan Wylie; Karl O’Connell (0-1), Conor Boyle (0-1), Conor McCarthy (0-3, 1f); Kieran Lavelle, Gary Mohan (0-1); Ryan McAnespie, Dessie Ward (0-1), Shane Carey (0-2); Stephen O’Hanlon, Karl Gallagher, Michael Bannigan (0-3, 1f). Subs: Darren Hughes for Mohan (62 mins); Darragh McElearney for Carey (65 mins); Jack McCarron for Gallagher (69 mins); Kieran Hughes for Lavelle (69 mins); Conor McManus for Ward (74 mins).

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan).