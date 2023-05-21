John McGrath’s nerve holds as Tipperary and Limerick play out thrilling draw

Munster SHC round-robin: Tipperary 0-25 Limerick 0-25

After yet another spellbinding match in this year’s Munster championship, a free from John McGrath in the eighth minute of stoppage time brought the teams level for the last time in Thurles. McGrath was only on the pitch a couple of minutes, and had missed a similar stoppage time free in Cork a fortnight ago, but in the spilling rain his nerve held.

A draw was the least Tipperary deserved after going toe-to-toe with Limerick for nearly 80 minutes in a relentless, feverish match. The All-Ireland champions came with a huge surge in the last 10 minutes and led for just the third time in the game when Tom Morrissey landed his fourth point deep in stoppage time. Tipp, though, had the wherewithal to go again and find an equaliser.

It was by far Tipp’s best performance under Liam Cahill. Having conceded seven goals in their first two games the new Tipp goalie Rhys Shelly didn’t have a save to make, and at the other end Tipp’s hard running and smart interplay caused Limerick endless problems.

Given the hurling they had done Tipp were entitled to be more than three points clear at the break, and it looked ominous for them when Limerick stormed into the game after the break and took the lead with four rat-a-tat points. Limerick imposed themselves more in the middle third than they had managed to do in the first half, but Tipp refused to bend and midway through the second half Tipp were two points in front again.

READ MORE

Conor Bowe made a huge impression off the bench, landing three sweet points, two of them from distance, just when Tipp needed an injection of momentum and confidence. Tipp, though, couldn’t recover the rhythm that had troubled Limerick so much in the first half and at times in the final quarter it looked like the All-Ireland champions would make a dash for home.

Declan Hannon and Diarmuid Byrnes landed huge scores from distance, Graeme Mulcahy and Peter Casey came off the bench and shared three points, the first scores by any Limerick subs in this year’s championship, and at times in the closing stages they were lapping in waves against the Tipp defence. One way or another, though, Tipp held on.

[ Diarmuid Ryan’s late missile takes Clare back into Munster final ]

In a thunderous first half Tipperary dictated everything that mattered. They brought massive aggression and energy and in the middle of the maelstrom their hurling was really sharp. Tipp moved the ball with speed and precision and stressed the Limerick defence down both flanks.

Jake Morris is having the season of life and landed four points from four shots in the opening half alone; Mark Kehoe was just as immaculate in his shooting from three attempts. Tipp’s efficiency was so good that the only wides against their name in the first 35 minutes were from long range frees by their goalkeeper Rhys Shelly; Ronan Maher was the first Tipp outfield player to hit a wide in first half stoppage time.

Limerick scored first but they were behind two minutes later and they trailed for the rest of the first half. There has been more of a running component to Limerick’s game this year, but Patrick Bonner Maher was detailed to curb Barry Nash’s attacking runs, and Kyle Hayes repeatedly ran into traffic when he tried to build up a head of steam from wing back.

Cathal O’Neill landed three terrific points, a couple from distance, and Aaron Gillane scored three from play too from just a handful of possessions. But all of Limerick’s supply lines were harassed and they weren’t able to deliver the kind of groomed ball that their inside line has feasted on for years.

On eight occasions in the first half Tipp pulled three points clear, and on the balance of play they were worth that lead, at least. They didn’t create any clear goal scoring chance, but Bonner Maher was penalised for a hand-pass that television replays showed had been perfectly executed. Morris was still 35 metres from the Limerick goal when he gathered possession, but there was open space in front of him and there was a ready overlap available.

Instead Limerick were granted a relieving clearance and mustered a point from the subsequent attack.

Tipp led by 0-14 to 0-11 at the break, but in a game like this that lead was just a tissue.