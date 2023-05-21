Diarmuid Ryan’s late missile takes Clare back into Munster final

Clare's Tony Kelly tussles with Ger Mellerick of Cork during the Munster SHC game in Cusack Park. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Munster SHC, round 4: Clare 2-22 Cork 3-18

A packed-out Cusack Park went berserk at the end of this elemental Munster championship match, as it built to a climax with both Clare and Cork pelting each other with scores.

Level in the fourth and last minute of injury-time, Clare worked one final attack and wing back Diarmuid Ryan – capping a dazzling performance that earned him the TV MOTM award – hoisted his fourth point of the afternoon to edge his team in front, 2-22 to 3-18. In the scant time remaining, the lead held – to the rapturous acclaim of a capacity attendance of 18,659.

Ryan’s accolade was merited but Tony Kelly also had an immense afternoon. His 1-4 from play in the first half restored Clare’s grip on the match and if he was better taken care of afterwards by Sean O’Donoghue, his energy and hard work made him a significant contributor to the victory.

He ended up with 2-4 but missed a couple of frees in the second half, which felt potentially vital at the time.

READ MORE

The wafer-thin but decisive margin propelled Clare into this year’s Munster final, an achievement which had been one of the team’s targets this year, according to manager Brian Lohan – after last year’s disappointment, losing to Limerick in extra time.

Cork must now travel to Limerick next week when both sides will fight to salvage their season.

Clare's Shane O'Donnell is surrounded by Niall O'Leary, Ciaran Joyce and Ger Mellerick of Cork. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

This was a deserved victory but as is often the case when they play Cork, Clare made heavy weather of the contest. Lohan was asked had it felt like his team had to win the match a few times, which was a fair reflection on how events unfolded.

After a blistering start – two points within the first minute – Clare found themselves in difficulties. The forwards were struggling to win ball and the backs were under pressure. In the fifth minute Conor Cleary conceded a free for an off-the-ball foul. The Clare full back ended up with a yellow card by the 16th minute but had steadied by the time misfortune removed him from the fray with what looked like a shoulder injury.

In confirmation of the early trend, Conor Cahalane got in for a ninth-minute goal after John Conlon was dispossessed. Clare’s travails were demonstrated by a great surging solo run from Ryan Taylor, finished with a poor shot for a wide. Shortly afterwards, Patrick Horgan pointed Cork four ahead, 1-6 to 0-5.

That was the widest margin the visitors would enjoy and Clare got back into the contest.

Four unanswered points from Aidan McCarthy, passed fit to pay but a little subdued, Mark Rodgers, Shane O’Donnell and Tony Kelly drew them level.

In the 29th minute Rory Hayes, who had a fine match at corner back, came out with the ball ahead of Horgan, who had been troubling him, passed to Ryan whose long ball fell for Peter Duggan.

His touch knocked it down for Kelly, who flipped up the ball and batted it into the net. At half-time Clare led 1-13 to 1-8.

Within seconds of the restart, it got worse for Cork. Shane O’Donnell was taken down by Ciarán Joyce and Kelly artfully blasted his penalty past Patrick Collins.

Again, Clare made it difficult for themselves. Joyce was tidying up a lot of ball but the home side’s inaccuracies were as much a problem as improved defence. Between the 44th and 65th minutes, they managed just three points and during that time, Cork caught up with them.

[ John McGrath’s nerve holds as Tipperary and Limerick play out thrilling draw ]

Firstly, Horgan’s penalty was saved by Quilligan but Declan Dalton was on hand to net the rebound. Horgan turned David McInerney in the 65th minute to create a run on goal, which he calmly finished to equalise, at 3-14 to 2-17.

Having squandered scoring chances and with them, their seven-point lead, something clicked into place for Clare. Their half backs took up the challenge with urgency. David McInerney responded to the goal immediately with a point and O’Donnell doubled the lead.

McInerney came up with another after the margin had been cut and in the mad trading of blows that followed, the teams were level twice more before Ryan took on destiny from inside his own 65 and ignited the crowd and Clare’s whole season.

Clare: Éibhear Quilligan; Adam Hogan, Conor Cleary, Rory Hayes; Diarmuid Ryan (0-4), John Conlon, David McInerney (0-2); Ryan Taylor (0-2), Cathal Malone; David Fitzgerald (0-2), Aidan McCarthy (0-3, 0-2f), Shane O’Donnell (0-2); Mark Rodgers (0-1), Peter Duggan (0-1), Tony Kelly (capt; 2-4, 1-0p). Subs: Séadna Morey (0-1) for Cleary (inj, 35 mins), Ian Galvin for Rodgers (47 mins), Aron Shanagher for McCarthy (54 mins), Shane Meehan for Galvin (68 mins).

Cork: Patrick Collins; Niall O’Leary, Damien Cahalane (0-1), Seán O’Donoghue (capt.); Tommy O’Connell, Ciarán Joyce, Robert Downey; Brian Roche (0-2), Luke Meade; Declan Dalton (1-1), Darragh Fitzgibbon (0-2), Conor Lehane; Patrick Horgan (1-9, 0-6f), Séamus Harnedy (0-2), Conor Cahalane (1-0). Subs: Shane Kingston (0-1) for Lehane (43 mins), Shane Barrett for C Cahalane (46 mins), Ger Mellerick for O’Connell (47 mins), Tim O’Mahony for Meade (62 mins).

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick).