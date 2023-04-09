Late goals help Tipperary avoid upset against Waterford

Paudie Feehan of Tipperary holds off the challenge of Waterford's Liam Fennell at Semple Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Munster SFC quarter-final: Tipperary 3-9 Waterford 1-11

Tipperary survived a massive scare as two late goals saw them overcome Waterford in the Munster football quarter-final at FBD Semple Stadium on Sunday.

When Darragh Corcoran goaled on the hour mark to put Waterford in front, a first Munster championship win in 10 years was on the cards for the Déise, but Tipp responded well and goals from Stephen Quirke and Paudie Feehan in the closing 14 minutes saw them to a much-needed win.

Stand-in skipper Steven O’Brien marked his return from injury with Tipperary’s first three points of the game before Waterford settled with Darragh Corcoran and Dermot Ryan on the mark. O’Brien got on the end of a Donough Leahy floated pass to punch to the net and give Tipperary a 1-5 to 0-5 half-time lead.

The home side couldn’t shake off Waterford who stayed on their coat-tails and looked to have timed their run perfectly when Corcoran shrugged off Shane O’Connell to fire to the net for a 1-8 to 1-7 lead.

Tipperary didn’t panic and levelled quickly through Stephen Quirke before the big full forward finished soccer-style to the net from a Jack Kennedy centre to put the home side back in control on 62 minutes, with Feehan sealing the win to set up a semi-final with All-Ireland champions Kerry.

TIPPERARY: M O’Reilly; S O’Connell, J Feehan, C O’Shaughnessy; K Fahey, Colman Kennedy (0-1), K Ryan; P Feehan (1-0), J Kennedy (0-2, two frees); E Moloney, D Leahy, M O’Shea; S O’Brien (1-3), S Quirke (1-1), S O’Connor (0-2, one free).

Subs: C Cadell for Moloney (28 mins, inj); M Russell for Leahy (45); R Quigley for O’Connor, M Kehoe for O’Shea (both 56); W Eviston for Ryan (70).

WATERFORD: P Hunt; C Ó Cuirrin, D Ó Cathasaigh, L Fennell; D Ryan (0-2), B Looby, J O’Sullivan; M Curry, B Lynch; C Murray, D Corcoran (1-4), J Curry (0-5, five frees); M Kiely, S Whelan-Barrett, E McGrath-Butler.

Subs: J Devine for Whelan-Barrett (56 mins); D Fitzgerald for Ó Currain (68).

Referee: J Molloy (Galway).