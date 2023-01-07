Kilmacud Crokes and Glen have what it takes to reach final

SATURDAY

O’BYRNE CUP, ROUND 2 (All 2.0)

Westmeath v Wexford, The Downs – Both sides suffered opening night losses on Wednesday, Dessie Dolan’s Westmeath going down to Louth while Wexford lost to Kildare. Both managers will continue with experimentation but Westmeath should have more depth in their extended squad. Verdict: Westmeath

Kildare v Louth, Newbridge – This is a significant season for Kildare as they aim to build on the layers of progress made in recent years. Mickey Harte’s Louth did beat Westmeath midweek but Kildare will ask far more questions of the Wee County’s defence. Verdict: Kildare

Longford v Carlow, Pearse Park – Longford’s three-goal blitz in the first half against Laois set them on their way to victory on Wednesday, while Carlow squandered a five-point half-time advantage over Meath to lose by four. This one has the feel of a stalemate. Verdict: Draw

Meath v Laois, Páirc Tailteann – Meath took their time to get going against Carlow but, once they did so, Colm O’Rourke’s new-look side finished the game strongly. O’Rourke will continue to give game-time to many of his squad but he will also want to win his first home game at the helm. Verdict: Meath

Offaly v Wicklow, O’Connor Park – Offaly didn’t play midweek, so whether Wicklow have an advantage because of their run-out against Dublin will only really be known when the game starts. But a tally of just 0-9 against the Dubs indicates Wicklow need more firepower up top. Verdict: Offaly

WALSH CUP, ROUND 1

Dublin v Antrim, Parnell Park, 2.0 – Micheál Donoghue’s first game in charge of Dublin represents the beginning of a new phase for hurling in the capital. There are big ambitions in Dublin but they need to start translating those to consistent high-level displays. No time like the present. Verdict: Dublin

CONNACHT SHL FINAL Roscommon v Galway development squad, Connacht Air Dome, 7.0 – The Galway development squad were too strong for New York in the semi-final and should have enough for Roscommon. Verdict: Galway development squad

ALL-IRELAND CLUB IFC SEMI-FINALS

Dunmore MacHales (Galway) v Galbally Pearses (Tyrone), St Loman’s, Mullingar, 1.30 – Galbally’s Ulster campaign leaves them in a strong position to push for a place in an All-Ireland final. Verdict: Galbally

Fethard (Wexford) v Rathmore (Kerry), Páirc Uí Rinn, 2.0 – The Kerry champions to overpower their Wexford opponents. Verdict: Rathmore

ALL-IRELAND CLUB JFC SEMI-FINALS

Clifden (Galway) v Stewartstown Harps (Tyrone), Dr Hyde Park, 1.0 – Stewartstown showed plenty of character to dig out the Ulster title with a penalty shoot-out win. Verdict: Stewartstown

Castletown (Meath) v Fossa (Kerry), O’Moore Park, 2.0 – David Clifford. Verdict: Fossa

Fossa will always be favourites so long as they have David Clifford. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

SUNDAY

McGRATH CUP, ROUND 2

Waterford v Tipperary, Gold Coast, Dungarvan, 1.30 – Waterford were quite disappointing midweek as they slumped to a 4-14 to 0-9 defeat to Limerick. Ephie Fitzgerald will be looking for a response here but Tipperary, who were recently presented with their 2020 Munster SFC medals, will be out to start their year on a positive footing. Verdict: Tipperary

Kerry v Clare, Austin Stack Park, 2.0 – Now, is Colm Collins rubbing his hands at the thoughts of facing a Kerry side that were clearly off it against Cork in terms of preseason work or is the Clare manager fearful of a kickback by the Kingdom? Even though they were not at full strength, the 5-11 to 0-14 defeat was an early season wake-up call for Kerry. They won’t exactly be panicking but Jack O’Connor will expect a reaction here. Verdict: Kerry

Dr MCKENNA CUP (All 1.30)

Down v Donegal, Páirc Esler – Down will be buoyed by their opening night win away to Monaghan, while for Donegal this game marks the start of life after Michael Murphy. Verdict: Donegal

Fermanagh v Derry, Brewster Park – Rory Gallagher will not have the Glen players available but Derry are a stronger outfit than his native Fermanagh. Verdict: Derry

Antrim v Cavan, Portglenone – Antrim got a bit of a trimming from Armagh on Wednesday. This is Cavan’s first outing but if they avoid a slow start they have the talent to finish stronger. Verdict: Cavan

WALSH CUP, ROUND 1 (All 2.0)

Galway v Westmeath, Ballinasloe – Henry Shefflin sets out on his second year as Galway manager and it would be a surprise if Westmeath prevented the Tribesmen from getting off to a winning start. Verdict: Galway

Laois v Wexford, Mountrath – Wexford have a huge game coming up later this month when they play Kilkenny at a sold-out Wexford Park. Darragh Egan will want his side to be ready. Verdict: Wexford

Kilkenny v Offaly, Callan – Around Kilkenny there will forever be a time of BC – Before Cody. Here, life after the Brian Cody era officially begins with Derek Lyng’s tenure. Kilkenny will be without their Ballyhale contingent but they should still have a deep enough pool as they take a leap to the unknown for the first time since the late nineties. Verdict: Kilkenny

MUNSTER SHL, ROUND 2

Tipperary v Clare, Nenagh, 1.30 – Following their defeat to Waterford midweek, Liam Cahill said Tipp were “behind everybody else”. If that is the case, then a fresh Clare side have enough firepower to do damage here. But don’t be expecting Tipp to have the red carpet out in Nenagh. Verdict: Draw

ALL-IRELAND CLUB SFC SEMI-FINALS Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) v Kerins O’Rahilly’s (Kerry), Croke Park, 1.30 (Live on TG4) – Shane Walsh and David Clifford remain the two outstanding forwards in the country right now. In the absence of Paul Mannion, Walsh has led Kilmacud’s charge back to this stage of the All-Ireland series. But their game is built very much on a strong defensive system – they haven’t conceded a goal since the semi-finals of the Dublin championship. In their last two matches combined, Crokes conceded just 12 points. Their opponents today have a major weapon in Tommy Walsh on the edge of the square, expect the Kerry champions to use that tactic early on to try ruffle Crokes. But it is unlikely to be enough. Verdict: Kilmacud Crokes

Moycullen (Galway) v Glen (Derry), Croke Park, 3.30 (Live on TG4) – Two maiden All-Ireland club semi-finalists, yet two teams that have been on the cusp of this stage for a number of years. Moycullen will look to the likes of Dessie Conneely, Seán Kelly, Peter Cooke and Paul Kelly to lead the way. Conor Glass is Glen’s go-to man, but up front Conleth McGuckian has the ability to light up Croke Park with his strong running game. Ultimately, much will depend on which team is better at spoiling the other. Malachy O’Rourke is one of the most tactically astute managers in the game, so if Glen’s ravenous work rate can frustrate Moycullen and deny them goals, the Derry side can get the job done. Verdict: Glen