GAA wrap: Cork hammer understrength Kerry to kick off 2023

Cork's Brian O’Driscoll scores his side’s fourth goal despite the efforts of Stefan Okunbor of Kerry. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Cork dished out a 5-11 to 0-14 hammering to an understrength Kerry at Páírc Uí Rinn in their McGrath Cup clash on Wednesday night.

Kerry, who lined out with only Tadhg Morley, Jason Foley and Diarmuid O’Connor from last year’s starting All-Ireland final team, looked well off the pace against a Cork side clearly with a more substantial preseason programme behind them.

The Rebels led 3-7 to 0-6 at the turnaround, with the first-half goals coming from Brian Hurley, Chris Óg Jones and Colm O’Callaghan. Brian O’Driscoll and O’Callaghan raised the green flags in the second half as the home side eased to a comfortable opening night 12-point victory. O’Callaghan finished with 2-4.

Ray Dempsey’s spell as Limerick manager got off to a winning start as they chalked up an impressive 4-14 to 0-9 win over Waterford at Rathkeale.

In Leinster’s O’Byrne Cup, Meath staged a second-half comeback to beat Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park and provide Colm O’Rourke with a 0-16 to 1-9 win for his first game at the helm.

Carlow led 1-5 to 0-3 at half-time and the home side were still one point ahead at the hour mark. But the Royals outscored Carlow 0-6 to 0-1 coming down the stretch.

Three first-half goals from Dessie Reynolds, Dylan Farrell and Daniel Mimnagh fired Longford to a 3-18 to 0-13 win over Laois in Portarlington.

Kildare were too strong for Wexford, with the Lilywhites running out 1-18 to 0-11 winners in Enniscorthy. Paddy Woodgate scored the Kildare goal.

Elsewhere in the O’Byrne Cup, an inexperienced Dublin side were 2-15 to 0-9 winners over Wicklow in Baltinglass, while Louth were 1-8 to 0-9 winners over Westmeath at Darver.

In the Dr McKenna Cup, there were wins for Tyrone, Armagh and Down.

Tyrone's Conor Meyler and Fermanagh's Declan McCusker. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

Tyrone were 0-17 to 1-7 winners over Fermanagh in Omagh. It was a Tyrone side that included Niall Morgan, Padraig Hampsey, Peter Harte, Conor Meyler, Cathal McShane and Mattie Donnelly.

The home side led 0-6 to 0-3 at the interval, thanks to scores late in the first half from Meyler and McShane. A late Ultan Kelm goal gave Fermanagh the smallest glimmer of hope, but injury-time points by Emmet McNabb and Donnelly helped Tyrone to see out the contest.

A crowd of 4,510 watched Armagh beat Antrim 2-20 to 2-8 at the Athletic Grounds. Kieran McGeeney’s side certainly entertained the vast majority of those in attendance with a comprehensive dismantling of Antrim.

Armagh led 1-10 to 0-3 at the interval, the goal coming from Conor Turbitt in the sixth minute. Joe Sheridan netted Armagh’s second while Odhran Eastwood scored a brace for Antrim on what was a difficult maiden night as Antrim manager for Andy McEntee.

Conor Laverty was the happier of the two new managers in Castleblaney as his Down side were 2-10 to 0-12 victors over Vinny Corey’s Monaghan. The Mourne County were 1-6 to 0-6 ahead at the break, thanks to Andrew Gilmore’s goal. Odhran Murdock’s goal straight after the restart then provided Down with a platform for the remainder of the game.

It completed a disappointing day for Monaghan as it was also confirmed Colin Walshe and Drew Wylie had announced their intercounty retirement.

RESULTS:

McGRATH CUP

Cork 5-11 Kerry 0-14

Limerick 4-14 Waterford 0-9

O’BYRNE CUP

Carlow 1-9 Meath 0-16

Laois 0-13 Longford 3-18

Wexford 0-11 Kildare 1-18

Wicklow 0-9 Dublin 2-15

Louth 1-8 Westmeath 0-9

Dr McKENNA CUP

Tyrone 0-17 Fermanagh 1-7

Armagh 2-20 Antrim 2-8

Monaghan 0-12 Down 2-10