Huge blow for Mayo as Oisín Mullin’s move to Geelong is confirmed

Geelong have confirmed that Mayo star Oisín Mullin will be joining them for the new season.

Australian Rules side Geelong have confirmed that Mayo football star Oisín Mullin will be joining them for the new season.

Mullin agreed to sign for the Melbourne club back in November of last year before changing his mind and remaining in Ireland. He was part of the Mayo team that exited the Championship this year with a quarter-final defeat against Kerry.

Geelong though remained in contact with the 22-year-old and confirmed on Thursday night that the Kilmaine player would be making the move Down Under. The defender will sign as a Category B rookie for the 2023 season.

It is a major loss for the newly-appointed Mayo manager Kevin McStay who would surely have had Mullin as a major part of his plans for next season and the foreseeable future.

Geelong are the reigning AFL champions, having completed a dominant 2022 season with a thumping win over Sydney Swans in the Grand final in September. He will join two other Irish players at the club, Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor, both of whom played in that 133-52 Grand final win.

“As a Club we appreciate the magnitude of moving overseas and understood Oisin’s reasons for remaining in Ireland and not joining us for this season,” said Geelong Head of List Management Andrew Mackie. “We are thrilled he will now join the Cats for season 2023, he is a gifted talent, however most importantly a quality person who will be a great addition to our playing squad.

“Oisin has had another impressive season with Mayo and we are looking forward to welcoming him and his partner Jess to the Club and to Geelong.”

Mayo GAA issued a statement to wish Mullin all the best: “We at Mayo GAA want to wish Oisín the best in his new endeavor and thank you for all the memories ... Thank you Oisin for all your contributions to the County. We wish you all the best for the future.”