Mayo GAA to ‘address the issues raised’ by Castlebar Mitchels over U17 fixture with Westport

Mayo GAA have responded to the ongoing controversy concerning an incident at an underage match between Castlebar Mitchels and Westport in September. The under-17 fixture was abandoned after an adult entered the field and became involved in a confrontation with one of the players.

According to the county statement: “Mayo GAA acknowledges the concerns raised by Castlebar Mitchels. We will continue to liaise with Connacht GAA and the GAA centrally in an effort to address the issues raised.

“We will not be making any further comment at this time.”

The club’s concerns centre on the fact that despite a CCC recommendation of a 96-week suspension for the adult and the expulsion of Westport from the competition, the matter was taken to a hearing where a significantly softer punishment were imposed, a two-match ban for the individual and the reinstatement of Westport.

READ MORE

[ Castlebar Mitchels call for suspension of Mayo U17 championship after adult confronted player on pitch ]

In a statement on Wednesday evening, Castlebar called for the under-17 championship to be suspended pending further investigations and said they were very disappointed with the imposed punishment.

The statement added that the club “believe that this is not in keeping with the best interests of child-welfare. The club has requested that Mayo GAA does not resume the under-17A championship until all investigations are completed.”