Castlebar Mitchels call for suspension of Mayo U17 championship after adult confronted player on pitch

Castlebar Mitchels have called for the Mayo under-17A championship to be put on hold until all investigations into an incident during last month’s game between Castlebar and Westport are concluded.

The controversy is in relation to an under-17 match between Castlebar Mitchels and Westport at Josie Munnelly Park in late September, which was abandoned after an incident during which a non-playing adult entered the field and became involved in a confrontation with a player.

Following an investigation by the Mayo CCC, it was proposed to remove Westport from the competition and a 96-week ban was recommended for the adult at the centre of the flashpoint. However, on appealing those penalties, the suspension was reduced to two games and Westport were reinstated to the under-17 championship.

Westport were also fined €1,000, while Castlebar were fined €250 for failure to apply for permission to video the game. Castlebar chose not to appeal and say they have since paid the fine.

However, having considered the circumstances they have now released a statement asking for the under-17 championship to be suspended until further investigations are completed.

The statement from Castlebar on Wednesday evening also said the club has submitted a report to the Mayo county board, Connacht GAA, Croke Park and Tusla, the State child and family agency.

“Castlebar Mitchels is very disappointed with the recent appeal findings and believe that this is not in keeping with the best interests of child-welfare,” it stated.

“The club has requested that Mayo GAA does not resume the Under 17A Championship until all investigations are completed.

“The club also requests that Croke Park and the County Board review their current processes and regulations so that they adequately protect underage players and that if an incident like this happens again that it is harshly dealt with.

“Castlebar Mitchels would like to compliment the management and players of our under 17 team for their patience and forbearance while this issue is being resolved.

“We would also like to thank the parents and to acknowledge the support from the wider community, in the face of untrue and hostile commentary on social media.”

A spokesperson for Mayo GAA confirmed they were aware of the Castlebar statement but declined to comment further.