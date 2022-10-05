Pádraic Joyce given fresh three-year term as Galway manager

Pádraic Joyce is to be given a fresh three-year term to remain Galway senior football manager.

Joyce has been at the helm of his native Galway since 2020 and led the Tribesmen to this year’s All-Ireland final, where they lost to Kerry.

Galway officials have confirmed they want Joyce to remain in charge until the end of the 2025 campaign.

“The Management Committee of Galway GAA are recommending Padraic Joyce as senior football manager on a three year term for ratification at county committee meeting next week,” stated the Galway County Board.

Meanwhile, Ray Dempsey has emerged as a potential candidate to succeed Billy Lee as Limerick senior football manager. Dempsey was in the running for the position of Mayo manager, but lost out to Kevin McStay.