Roscommon GAA to investigate alleged attack on referee in minor match

Roscommon GAA are investigating an alleged attack on the referee of a match on Wednesday night. Medical attention was required and the match, a minor fixture between St Aidan’s and St Dominic’s, was abandoned.
Played in Ballyforan, St Aidan’s home ground, the match was well contested and the score stood at 0-4 to 0-3, with favourites St Dominic’s narrowly ahead in the third quarter.
According to a witness, the incident occurred after an Aidan’s player carried the ball into a tackle and was dispossessed – fairly, according to the decision of referee Kevin Naughton of Clann na nGael, which triggered some protests on the sideline.
The referee, who is a well-regarded official, was subsequently approached in the middle of the field by a man from the sideline shouting abuse, for which he was reportedly immediately red carded before he got as far as the official.
A physical altercation is then believed to have taken place after which the official fell to the ground where he lay while medical assistance was summoned.
A statement from the county was issued on Thursday morning.
“Roscommon GAA is aware of an incident involving a referee during an underage match in Ballyforan on Wednesday evening. We would like to wish the referee involved in this incident a speedy recovery.
“Roscommon GAA strongly condemns any behaviour that puts any of our match officials at risk. The CCC will commence a full investigation into the incident. We will not be making any further comment at this time,” the statement concluded.
Gardaí are also investigating the incident. A video clip is also in circulation on social media but it doesn’t capture the assault, moving instead from the play to a shot of the referee lying on the ground.