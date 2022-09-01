Roscommon GAA to investigate alleged attack on referee in minor match

Referee Kevin Naughton lying on the ground after an incident during the Roscommon minor football game between St Aidan’s and St Dominic’s

Roscommon GAA are investigating an alleged attack on the referee of a match on Wednesday night. Medical attention was required and the match, a minor fixture between St Aidan’s and St Dominic’s, was abandoned.

Played in Ballyforan, St Aidan’s home ground, the match was well contested and the score stood at 0-4 to 0-3, with favourites St Dominic’s narrowly ahead in the third quarter.

According to a witness, the incident occurred after an Aidan’s player carried the ball into a tackle and was dispossessed – fairly, according to the decision of referee Kevin Naughton of Clann na nGael, which triggered some protests on the sideline.

The referee, who is a well-regarded official, was subsequently approached in the middle of the field by a man from the sideline shouting abuse, for which he was reportedly immediately red carded before he got as far as the official.

Minor club game in Roscommon last night. (30 seconds in)

Every club in county has a coward. Let's stop this now before an officials life is in danger. Tougher action needed now before it's too late! @officialgaa pic.twitter.com/HwTWwzlbSV — Gav D (@invincibles2003) September 1, 2022

A physical altercation is then believed to have taken place after which the official fell to the ground where he lay while medical assistance was summoned.

A statement from the county was issued on Thursday morning.

“Roscommon GAA is aware of an incident involving a referee during an underage match in Ballyforan on Wednesday evening. We would like to wish the referee involved in this incident a speedy recovery.

“Roscommon GAA strongly condemns any behaviour that puts any of our match officials at risk. The CCC will commence a full investigation into the incident. We will not be making any further comment at this time,” the statement concluded.

Gardaí are also investigating the incident. A video clip is also in circulation on social media but it doesn’t capture the assault, moving instead from the play to a shot of the referee lying on the ground.