Tributes paid to Rás great Sé O’Hanlon who has died aged 84

Irish cycling is mourning Sé O’Hanlon, the greatest champion in the history of the Rás Tailteann. The 84-year-old passed away on Sunday, leading to a wide range of tributes as well as recognition for both his sporting achievements and the crucial work he did for cycling afterwards.

The Dubliner racked up an unprecedented four overall victories, 24 stages and 37 yellow jerseys at the Rás. O’Hanlon led the race from start to finish in 1965, 1966 and 1967, showing a level of domination unequalled before or since.

“There are many things that come to mind as special moments,” he told The Irish Times in the early 2000s, “but the one that really stands out for me on a personal level was in 1962 when I won the last stage on my own. I broke away from the other riders on the Wicklow Gap and rode in to the finish in the Phoenix Park. It was really something else, with huge crowds of people there at the finish, cheering.

“Back then, there were very few television sets and sporting events really were well supported with a great turnout. The atmosphere was amazing and because of that, the image has always stuck in my mind.”

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O’Hanlon became the president of the 32-county National Cycling Association (NCA) in 1973 and played a vital role in the reunification of Irish cycling, first through the Irish Cycling Tripartite Committee and later the Federation of Irish Cyclists. He was one of the first directors of the latter, which has since become Cycling Ireland.

“Shay O’Hanlon was a giant of Irish cycling,” said federation president Ciaran Cannon. “His extraordinary achievements as a rider secured his place in our history, but his legacy extends far beyond competition. At a time when Irish cycling was deeply divided, Shay had the vision and generosity to help bring people together, laying the foundations for the unified Cycling Ireland we know today.”

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.