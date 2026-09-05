Tadej Pogacar ends 2026 season early after Vuelta crash

Tadej Pogacar has announced that his season is over as he recovers from surgery following his crash at the Vuelta a Espana. Photograph: Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

Five-time Tour de France champion ‌Tadej Pogacar has ended his season early to focus on ‌recovery after last weekend’s crash during Vuelta a Espana left ​him with injuries that required surgery, his team UAE Team Emirates-XRG said on Saturday.

Slovenian Pogacar, who was leading the ​Vuelta when the crash forced him to abandon, has also ⁠extended his contract with his team until ‌2032.

“This ‌isn’t ​the way I wanted my season to finish. Right now, the most ⁠important thing is ​to recover properly and ​give my body the time it needs,” the ‌27-year-old said in a ​statement.

Pogacar, who joined UAE Team Emirates-XRG in 2019, ⁠has won six Grand ⁠Tour ​titles, including the Giro d’Italia in 2024.

“From the beginning, this team has felt like home for me ... there is still a lot I want to achieve in this sport and I believe this is the ‌right place to ⁠do it,” Pogacar added.

Pogacar is recovering well after undergoing surgery on his left clavicle ‌on Monday, his team’s medical director Adrian Rotunno said.

“The ​post-operative clavicle and cervical fracture will ​both require a structured period of rehabilitation,” he added.