Primoz Roglic reigns in Spain with record-equalling fourth Vuelta title

Team Bora's Primoz Roglic during stage 21 of the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday. Photograph: Oscar del Pozo/AFP via Getty

Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic sealed a record-equalling fourth Vuelta a Espana title on Sunday after retaining his overall lead in the final stage of the race, a 24.6km individual time-trial in Madrid which was won by Stefan Kung.

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe’s Roglic reclaimed the red jersey from Australian Ben O’Connor with a devastating solo attack on stage 19 on Friday and the Slovenian rider never looked back as he equalled Spaniard Roberto Heras’s record of four Vuelta wins.

When Roglic crossed the line, he pointed a finger to the sky and smiled as he finished with an overall lead of two minutes and 36 seconds over O’Connor while Spaniard Enric Mas of Movistar was third.

After his stage win on Saturday, Ireland’s Eddie Dunbar finished the time-trial in 30th with a time of 28 minutes 24 seconds. Darren Rafferty was 64th, clocking 29 minutes 20 seconds. The last stage results sees them finish 11th and 75th respectively in the general ranking.

Victory was all the more special for Roglic who was forced to abandon the Tour de France ahead of stage 13 after the yellow jersey contender crashed twice in consecutive stages.

Roglic, who won three consecutive Vueltas from 2019, came into this year’s race as the clear favourite, with Giro d’Italia and Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar, Jonas Vingegaard and Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel opting not to ride in Spain.

However, he was surprised by O’Connor when the Decathlon-AG2R la Mondiale rider took the red jersey from him on stage six and opened up a gap of nearly five minutes.

But Roglic, nicknamed the ‘Slovenian Dream Crusher’, slowly clawed his way back and put one hand on the title in stage 19 on the summit finish of Alto de Moncalvillo.

Roglic was the last rider out for the final stage and the time-trial Olympic gold medallist from Tokyo finished with a time of 26 minutes and 59 seconds, good enough for second after Swiss cyclist Kung went 31 seconds faster.