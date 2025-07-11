Tadej Pogacar reclaims yellow jersey after winning stage seven of Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates celebrates after winning stage seven of the 2025 Tour de France from Saint-Malo to Mur-de-Bretagne (194 km). Photograph: David Pintens/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Tadej Pogacar outsprinted rival Jonas Vingegaard to win stage seven of the Tour de France in Mur-de-Bretagne and reclaim the yellow jersey from Mathieu van der Poel.

Pogacar opened up his sprint 200 metres from the line with Vingegaard the only man from a select group able to follow his wheel, while 22-year-old Scot Oscar Onley beat Felix Gall to third.

It was here that Van der Poel beat Pogacar to take an emotional first career Tour stage win and with it the yellow jersey four years ago, honouring his late grandfather Raymond Poulidor, and with Van der Poel holding just a one-second advantage over Pogacar there was potential for a thrilling rematch.

But as they hit the 15 per cent gradients at the start of this two-kilometre climb for the second time, Van der Poel – paying the price of Thursday’s breakaway effort – quickly lost the wheels as he gave up one minute and 20 seconds, dropping to fifth overall as he turns his attentions elsewhere.

Remco Evenepoel had been in the front group and led both Pogacar and Vingegaard under the flamme rouge, but he fell back to sixth at the line, allowing Pogacar to open up a 54-second lead over the Belgian at the top of the general classification. Vingegaard sits fourth, one minute 17 seconds back.

Pogacar celebrated a 101st professional win but was understandably concerned about team-mate Joao Almeida, who fell in a late crash that also brought down Irish duo Ben Healy and Eddie Dunbar.

Healy, who claimed his first Tour de France stage victory on Thursday, finished Friday’s stage one minute 25 seconds off Pogacar, while Dunbar, who was more severely impacted by the crash, crossed the line seven minutes 39 seconds off the new leader.

Healy, racing for EF Education-EasyPost now sits 11th in the general classification, with Team Jayco AlUla’s Dunbar in 33rd.

🌈 Another win in rainbow!



🌈 Nouvelle victoire en arc-en-ciel !#TDF2025 pic.twitter.com/tRZSVAiGFa — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 11, 2025

“I’m super happy with the win today,” Pogacar said. “We did it almost perfectly. I understand Joao crashed, I hope he’s okay – if he’s okay then it’s a perfect day and if not then this victory is for him.

“Me and Mathieu both know this finish very well with nice memories. I guess we both wanted to win on this iconic climb but maybe he left too much on the road yesterday so we couldn’t have this rematch, but for me the day went as planned so it’s amazing.”

A five-man breakaway had tried their luck on the 197km stage from Saint-Malo, but they were never given more than around 90 seconds as the main contenders eyed the potential to gain time on the steep finale.

The peloton again set a ferocious pace, with Pogacar averaging 47.5kmh over rolling roads in northern France.

It proved too much for Van der Poel, who can reflect on a first week that has brought a stage win and four days in yellow, before switching his attention to the fight for the green jersey.

“I was quite sure I would lose the jersey today so I tried to enjoy it as much as possible and I did,” he said. “To come back to Mur-de-Bretagne was quite special wearing the yellow jersey after four years, I’m happy.”