Dillon Corkery wins Rás Tailteann with dramatic final day attack

There was a very dramatic final day at the Rás Tailteann, with Irish rider Dillon Corkery jumping from seventh overnight to the final race victory after a brilliant performance. Corkery had won Saturday’s fourth stage in Monaghan and said then he and the Team Ireland squad would go all in on Sunday to try to win overall.

He and team-mate Aaron Wade, sixth overall this morning, duly made it into the day’s key breakaway of 13 riders. These worked well together to eke out a lead of over three minutes on the peloton, finally breaking the resolve of stage one winner and long-time race leader Conor McGoldrick.

Also present in the move was US-based Irishman Cormac McGeough, who looked set for the overall win until Corkery attacked inside the final 25 kilometres. He and four others pulled well clear, with Corkery shrugging off mechanical problems to drive the move along and win the race.

The stage win in Blackrock, Co. Louth, went to Briton Finn Crockett (Derry: Foyle CC), with Corkery rolling in an exhausted but elated fifth.

READ MORE

He dedicated his win to his late uncle John Mulcahy, who passed away from motor neuron disease in February. He had been a big supporter of Corkery, with the latter then becoming one of his carers when he was ill.

Corkery beat McGeough by two minutes and 12 seconds in the general classification. McGoldrick took third, a further five seconds back.

His win sees him follow on from Daire Feeley’s overall victory last year, with the last Irish winner before then being Stephen Gallagher back in 2008.