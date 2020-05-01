The issue of doping has reared its head on more than one occasion in Irish sport these last few weeks with both the GAA and rugby finding themselves at the centre of it. James Cronin’s failed drugs test as a result of being given the wrong prescription in the chemist has perhaps not caused as much controversy as it may have done given there is no rugby currently being played but this morning Johnny Watterson writes that it will put Munster in an uncomfortable position given that they are no strangers to such scrutiny. “In 2018 the IRFU’s ‘zero tolerance’ for doping was exposed as flexible and open to self serving caveats. When Munster signed Gerbrandt Grobler ‘zero tolerance’ became two strikes and you are out,” he writes. The one-month ban for Cronin and the four-year ban for Carlow footballer Ray Walker are very much at opposite ends of the spectrum but it should also be remembered that all cases are different. This morning Ian O’Riordan writes that Walker’s failed test raises more questions than answers for the GAA. “His decision to accept the four-year ban without such a hearing leaves that question of how Meldonium might have ended up in his system, but also what exact anti-inflammatory medication he was on and just how lacking was his anti-doping education,” he writes.

Moving on and this morning Luke Dempsey tells Eamon Donoghue that he “can’t stand these doomsdayers,” and that he and his St Joseph’s Secondary School team are still hoping they will get the chance to play in their first Leinster senior ‘A’ final this year. “You read these commentators writing off GAA in 2020 and I just get annoyed when I see that because we have to hold out hope that there will at least be club football,” explains Dempsey. Meanwhile, the GAA has announced more pay cuts for staff during the Covid-19 emergency and says it will make every effort to reimburse those affected. Employees are facing steep reductions in May and June, ranging from 15 per cent to 40 per cent, which come after initial cuts announced at the beginning of April ranging from 10 per cent to 20 per cent.