European crown up for grabs for Dublin boxer Pierce O’Leary

Pierce O'Leary (left) with opponent Liam Dillon (right) and Queensberry Promotions founder Frank Warren ahead of the EBU, WBC International Super Lightweight title fight on Saturday. Photograph: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Pierce O’Leary is hoping to add an EBU European title to his resume, taking on Liam Dillon for the belt in Ipswich’s Portman Road on Saturday.

With an unbeaten record of 16 wins with nine knockouts, ‘Big Bang’ has been impressing so far in the professional ranks.

O’Leary had probably the best year of his career so far in 2024, with three wins, including a wide points victory in a clash with fellow Dubliner Darragh Foley.

Promoter Frank Warren had previously expressed support for the idea of a homecoming bout for his Irish fighter, but has since opted to take the EBU title fight in the UK instead.

READ MORE

The 25-year-old has stopped just over half of his opponents, but his record belies his punch power.

His ninth-round knockout of undefeated Hovhannes Martirosyan last year was particularly impressive, after what had been a gruelling contest to that point.

However, the momentum from the Foley and Martirosyan wins has been somewhat stayed, as O’Leary has only been in the ring once in nearly a year.

That came back in December, where he took on a little-known fighter from Uruguay. Although the level of opposition may not have been spectacular, the finish was.

O’Leary knocked out his opponent in the third round with a counter left hook, which is perhaps his signature blow.

His opponent this weekend, Liam Dillon, has a less impressive resume on paper than the Dubliner, with 15 wins to two defeats and only three knockouts in his career.

The Londoner won the British super featherweight title in 2023, but the fight took place two weight classes and 10 pounds below Saturday’s super lightweight (140lbs) contest.

The European title fight features on the undercard of heavyweight contender Fabio Wardley’s homecoming in Ipswich.

Despite boasting a record of 17 knockouts in 19 fights, Wardley faces a tough night’s work against New Zealander Justis Huni (12 wins, no losses).

Belfast cruiserweight Steven Ward is also on the bill after his career highlight knockout of city rival Tommy McCarthy.

The 35-year-old takes on Cork-based Cuban Mike Perez, who has scored six knockout victories in a row.

Ward and Perez each have three losses on their records and are in the twilight of their careers, making this weekend’s bout a must-win for both.