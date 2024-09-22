Daniel Dubois’s pitiless victory should be Anthony Joshua’s final defeat

Anthony Joshua tries to recover after being knocked down by the victorious Daniel Dubois in the IBF world heavyweight bout at Wembley Stadium, London. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

“I’ve only got a few words to say,” Daniel Dubois began in his typically shy way just a few minutes after he had bludgeoned Anthony Joshua to the canvas for the fourth and final time to knock out the former two-time heavyweight champion of the world.

It was a pitiless display of punching power and yet there was far more than brute force to his stunning victory. Dubois’s clinical performance was underpinned by a clarity of thinking and calm resolve that produced an unforgettable night at Wembley Stadium.

Dubois, finally escaping the rectitude that has muffled him throughout his unusual life, began shouting rather than mumbling. “Are you not entertained?” he yelled at 96,000 people. There was a startled little roar in response. But Dubois wanted more and so he bellowed again: “Are you not entertained?”

The subsequent reaction was suitably raucous as the crowd, which had been overwhelmingly in favour of Joshua, acclaimed the unlikely new king of Wembley.

READ MORE

Born in Greenwich 27 years ago, Daniel is one of 11 children fathered by Dave Dubois, a former Camden Market street trader. Dave once assured me that he had also made a million dollars selling posters in New York and, having secured his financial future by 1997, he became a dedicated single parent.

His seven youngest children, starting with Daniel, were raised exclusively by Dave. They were mostly homeschooled and, for all the prodigious boxing talent of Daniel, Caroline, Prince and Solomon, the Dubois children have lived in their father’s shadow. Daniel, in particular, has often seemed muted and timid.

That vulnerability seemed acute when Dubois was accused of quitting during the two losses that tarnish his professional record. In November 2020, Dubois was ridiculed on social media and by multiple former fighters as he sank down on a knee and failed to rise from a savage knock-down administered by Joe Joyce. Later that night, it was confirmed that his eye socket had been badly fractured. Dubois would have risked blindness if he had kept fighting.

Last August, he was again mocked for not getting up after being dropped and hurt by Oleksandr Usyk. It was said that Dubois lacked the mythical “heart” and “bottle” to become a world champion.

Usyk thought differently. He had felt Dubois’s power and also ended up on his knees when the young British challenger hit him with excruciating force right on the beltline. It was ruled a low blow and Usyk, as canny as ever, made the most of the four minutes the referee gave him to recover. He eventually stopped Dubois in the ninth round.

Late on Saturday night, it was easy to remember how Usyk had consoled Dubois in the ring just over a year ago.

“It’s not bad,” Usyk said to Dubois with compassion and urgency elevating his halting English. “It’s boxing, it’s not ballet. Daniel, you young. You can dream. Man, dude, relax. It’s boxing. It’s a tough sport, brother.”

Daniel Dubois celebrates victory over Anthony Joshua following the IBF World Heavy weight bout at Wembley Stadium, London. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA

Perhaps Dubois remembered Usyk’s words when he spoke more serenely after crushing Joshua.

“I’m a gladiator, I’m a warrior to the bitter end. This is my time, this is my redemption story and I’m not going to stop until I reach my full potential.”

At his press conference he thanked his father – who had also been in his corner. “I was Daniel in the lion’s den,” Dubois said, suddenly looking young and free. “I was unstoppable. I wasn’t going to be denied.”

The vanquished but still admirable Joshua then walked in to see us. He had been advised by his promoter, Eddie Hearn, to avoid talking to the media but Joshua always shows up. He had lost to Andy Ruiz Jr and twice to Usyk – but those defeats were not as calamitous as the horrible beating he suffered on this occasion.

Hearn rightly decided that Joshua, who was surely concussed, should not answer any questions. But he spoke with grace and humility.

“Always walk with your head high,” Joshua said. “We took a shot at success and came up short unfortunately. We rolled the dice, man. That’s 13 world title fights. Not every one has been successful but they’ve all been fun and entertaining. You’re probably asking – do I still want to keep fighting?”

The 34-year-old smiled ruefully.

“Of course I want to keep fighting. Are we going to run away or live to fight another day? That’s what I am – a warrior. And, before I finish, we have to give credit to our opponent as well, Daniel. I take my hat off and say well done to him and his team. We made a few mistakes but fine margins cost you at the top level.”

As Joshua thanked us for listening to him, saying how much he appreciated everyone, different emotions crossed his face. He was proud but devastated, defiant but hurt. Hearn spoke of future money-spinning fights that may await Joshua – whether it’s a rematch with Dubois or facing Tyson Fury.

Usyk remains the rightful world champion, even if Dubois now owns the IBF title, and the Ukrainian’s simple reminder to Dubois resonated again. This is the brutal business of boxing, rather than ballet, and Joshua should enjoy his wealth on the safe side of the ropes.

Dubois, in contrast, can savour his redemption and the fleeting euphoria that heavyweight boxing offers its younger champions. It won’t last long because, in the end, boxing gets everyone. – Guardian