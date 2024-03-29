Amy Broadhurst set to switch allegiance from Ireland to Team GB ahead of Paris Olympics

In a statement released on X (formerly) Twitter, World Champion boxer Amy Broadhurst says she was told by the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) last week that she would not be going forward to the final Olympic qualifying tournament in May.

She may now be exploring whether she can earn a ticket to compete in this year’s Paris Olympics with the Team GB. She could qualify for Great Britain through her English born father, Tony.

In her statement, Broadhurst, one of the outstanding talents in Irish boxing, said that she would be exploring “all options available.”

Gráinne Walsh defeated Broadhurst for the Irish welterweight (66kg) and was selected to travel to Italy for the most recent Olympic qualifying event. However, she controversially failed to qualify. It appears now that the Irish boxing team has decided not to select Broadhurst to travel to Bangkok for what would be the final chance to make it to Paris this summer.

“I was left broken-hearted and completely devastated when I was informed by the IABA that I would be assessed for selection ahead of the final Olympic qualifier in May and that my Olympic ambitions were effectively over,” Broadhurst wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“I have won World, European and Commonwealth gold medals and remain the IABA’s highest rated boxer in the current world rankings but my lifelong dream has been to become an Olympian. I have spilt blood, sweat and tears over 22 years in the boxing ring in pursuit of that childhood goal.

“Since being informed of the IABA’s decision, I have been exploring all options available to me to keep that dream alive. I will continue to do so because the Olympic flame continues to burn brightly in me and I am determined to do everything in my power to become an Olympian.”

Broadhurst has also previously expressed an interest in turning professional. An Olympic medal would be the perfect platform to launch a professional career.

In a statement, the Olympic Federation of Ireland confirmed that Broadhurst had contacted them to say she intended to seek a change of nationality. The IABA previously said that, while it was disappointed in Broadhurst’s decision, it would not stand in her way.