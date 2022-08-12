IABA chairman and chief executive resign from positions

The chairman of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) Ciaran Kirwan and its CEO Fergal Carruth resigned from their positions on Thursday. In a posting on the IABA website the pair notified the Board of Directors they were stepping down from their respective roles.

Their decision follows the recent rejection by delegates of the proposals on good corporate governance at the IABA’s EGM on July 10th. That resulted in Minister of Sport Jack Chambers cutting the associations funding by 15 per cent equating to €75,000 with the threat of further cuts if the organisation did not make significant changes to the way the sport is governed.

Kirwan, a solicitor by profession, has served as chairperson of the IABA since 2019, having served as a director since 2014. Carruth, the brother of 1992 Olympic gold medallist Michael, was appointed CEO in 2013. Both men will step down on September 2nd.

[ From 2021: Seconds out as Irish boxing’s civil war flares up once more ]

“I am leaving with more than a little regret but believe that there are those within the sport who do not recognise the importance of compliance with the highest standards of corporate governance, which are vital in underpinning the growth and development of our wonderful sport,” said Carruth.

“I hope that the decision to step down may serve as a catalyst for necessary change and that the Irish boxing family finds a way to maximise its significant potential in the future.”

Speaking of his decision Kirwan said, “I believe that the requirements in terms of good governance set out by the Government, and indeed the governance report commissioned by the IABA’s Board of Directors, are correct and entirely reasonable, particularly in the context of the National Sports Policy and the scale of Government funding now available to sport in this country.

“It is time for a new voice to serve as chairperson and I am hopeful that the impediments to the adoption of the necessary good governance changes can be overcome. Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to Fergal and all the staff of the IABA whose work is so vital to the continued success of Irish boxing and all of whom have been a pleasure to work with”.

The Minister for Sport and Sport Ireland have been advised of the resignations. Neither official will be making any further comment. The process of appointing a new Chairperson and CEO will begin presently.

‘High regard’

The chief executive of Sport Ireland, Una May, has said her organisation has a “high regard” for the Chief Executive and Chairman of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) Fergal Carruth and Ciarán Kirwan who have resigned from their positions.

In an interview on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1, Ms May said that during their tenure the IABA has seen substantial growth with an almost three fold increase in membership — 25 per cent of which are women.

Ms May said Kirwan and Carruth were not the source of problems within the organisation.

She said the board themselves commissioned the recent report in relation to reforms knowing that as an organisation they had some challenges.

“So this report was actually commissioned by the board of the IABA. The report made 64 recommendations many of which are very straightforward and basic. Some of which are more difficult for some of the members to accept.”

Ms May said Sporting Ireland are “more than happy to support and guide” the IABA in any way they can.

“Recently we have met multiple times with the leadership of the organisation. It is very important for us to have a strong leadership. We do have our communications and collaborations. We are open for business to support wherever we can.”

Ms May said if there is an absence of action in relation to new appointments, Sport Ireland would put an independent chair in place. She stressed that is not their preference to to get involved in financial sanctions.