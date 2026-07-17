No ticket to the World Cup final? Rio Ferdinand has the next best thing

Some particularly conspiratorial and unkind people accused Rio Ferdinand of being a Fifa “shill”. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images

Rio Ferdinand’s Fifa fandango

You might recall Rio Ferdinand getting quite a bit of pushback when he applauded Fifa’s decision to set aside Folarin Balogun’s suspension for the United States’ round of 32 game against Belgium.

“Really,” Piers Morgan asked him. “Tuck ya moobs back in ur belt you,” Rio replied. “One of us is definitely being a massive twat over this ... and it ain’t me bro,” Piers responded. A very grown-up exchange, then.

Some particularly conspiratorial and unkind people accused Rio of being a Fifa “shill”, and that he’d do anything to stay in Gianni Infantino’s good books, which was uncalled-for.

Anyway, in unrelated news, Fifa are charging fans $80 (€70) to attend the World Cup final’s prematch press conference, which will feature not just players from Argentina and Spain, but also a string of footballing celebrities – and, of course, Infantino.

Who’s hosting it? Eh, official Fifa “legend” Rio Ferdinand.

Emoji argy-bargy

Chelsea saluting that Enzo Fernandez equaliser against England.

Liverpool had already found themselves the target of some rather rude social media messages when they posted a photo of their Argentinian midfielder Alexis Mac Allister before Wednesday’s semi-final.

“Macca and Argentina take on England for a place in the World Cup final,” they wrote, the chief target of the complainants’ ire the flexing-muscle emoji alongside the flag of Argentina. Almost like they were hoping Macca’s crew would win.

But Chelsea topped that. When their Enzo Fernandez equalised against England with five minutes to go, they posted a photo of him celebrating, with a sort of a celebratory, explosive emoji. We’d bring you a taste of the response, but it would just look like this: “**** *** *** ******** ******.”

Soon after? Chelsea deleted the tweet.

Quote

“The players ​were not sufficiently reassured about ‌being treated by him. We had to find convincing expertise because health comes before everything.”

Senegal’s federation president Abdoulaye Fall claiming that their team doctor at the World Cup was in fact, well, a gynaecologist.

Number: 11

That’s how many minutes Fifa say the half-time show in the World Cup final will last, but between the stage being erected and removed, it could take half an hour. Add in the hydration breaks, and the final mightn’t be over till Monday.

World of Mouth

“It is not a defeat, it is not an elimination – it is a humiliation. I feel ripped off, scammed, bamboozled, cuckolded. We delivered a catastrophic match on every level.” − France old-boy Christophe Dugarry taking that defeat by Spain well.

“Tomorrow we play against the usurping pirates. Against the English, it’s always something more. It’s the Malvinas, it’s Diego, it’s Leo’s last one, and it’s putting the brakes on the invaders. Go Argentina! Because until our last breath, we’re going to claim what’s ours!” – Argentina vice-president Victoria Villarruel sounding quite up for that semi-final.

“We will have to put Lionel Messi to bed. We are, 100 per cent. I’m saying it now, England are going to the World Cup final, we’ve got too much pace for Argentina and we’re going to beat them, I feel it in my bones!” – England old boy Joe Cole. Oh well.

“There’s no way he can stay on. Not a f***ing cat in hell’s chance after that. He’s not a Sir Bobby Robson or Kevin Keegan, someone that the nation loves. People will go against him because he’s German as well, so he’s going to have a nightmare.” – Nicky Butt hinting that Tommy Tuchel’s time as England gaffer should possibly be up.

“I could do that with my local pub team.” – Michael Owen suggesting Tuchel’s tactics were less than sophisticated.

Roy Keane: “Will he remember the game? Because he always seems to be drinking at the matches.”

Alf-Inge Haaland: “Once a p***k always a p***k.”

The feud, it would seem, is not quite over.