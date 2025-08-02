National Track and Field Championships: Rhasidat Adeleke absence opens opportunities in sprint event

There will always be some guessing games around the National Track and Field Championships. Who will show up? In which events? And what’s not to be missed?

Even in the known absence of some main attractions and defending champions, most notably Rhasidat Adeleke, Sophie O’Sullivan and Kate O’Connor, there’s no lack of intrigue around the 153rd consecutive edition of the championship at the Morton Stadium in Santry this weekend.

Adeleke confirmed midweek that she was bypassing Santry.

After winning the 100m title last year in an Irish record of 11.13 seconds, also winning that title in 2021 and 2022, the Dublin sprinter has decided to focus instead on recovering her best racing form, pointing towards an injury earlier in the season, and some below par performances over 400m in June.

“An injury I had earlier this season has transcended into additional lingering setbacks, so I’ll be supporting from afar,” said the 22-year-old.

“I’ve attended nationals every year since 2021 and there’s nothing like competing in-front of a home crowd. I’ll hopefully be back to get some Morton magic next year.”

That will clear the way for a new name to wear the crown of Ireland’s fastest woman for 2025. Sarah Lavin pulled off a 100m/ 100m hurdles double in 2023, but this weekend’s schedule won’t allow that, both events part of the live TV window RTÉ Two from 5-7.30pm on Sunday.

Lavin already has 10 national titles, nine in the 100m hurdles, and that might steer her towards the 100m – the final of which starts at 6pm on Sunday, while the 100m hurdles is off at 5.10pm. Sharlene Mawdsley is also likely to move down to the 200m.

O’Sullivan won the 1,500m last year in 4:20.45, but has been ruled out this weekend after a mid-week scan in Cork confirmed a stress reaction in her tibia bone, which will require several weeks of cross-training.

Sarah Healy has three 1,500m titles already – from 2019, ’21, and ’23 – but will defend the 800m title she won last year. After running three lifetime bests in her five Diamond League races, including a magnificently rare 1,500 metres victory in Rome, the plan is to go outside her comfort zone and test her raw speed.

“I’ve raced so many 1,500s this year and it’s very rare I get a chance to run an 800m,” said Healy. “Last year I did the 800 and then the following week I ran a PB in Paris and I suppose that’s kind of the thinking again.”

There’s definitely a guessing game around the men’s 800m.

Mark English already has eight outdoor titles, and nine indoors, and the 32-year-old this summer lowered his Irish record to 1:43.92 in June.

Last month, Cian McPhillips won the 800m at the Morton Games in 1:44.19, the 23-year-old from Longford now second to English on the Irish all-time list. English has indicated he too may test his raw speed over the 400m, possibly clearing the way for McPhillips to win his first senior outdoor title. Saturday’s heats in both events will reveal all.

The men’s 1,500m is potentially the battle of the weekend, if the recent Morton Mile is anything to go by, where Andrew Coscoran just held off Cathal Doyle to win in 3:51.12; Doyle was just a half stride behind in 3:51.26, with Darragh McElhinney also smashing his lifetime best when clocking 3:51.99 for third, while Nick Griggs ran 3:52.42 in fourth.

Israel Olatunde will look to defend his 100m title ahead of Bori Akinola, who got the better of him indoors in another close battle, while in the field, Kate O’Connor was entered the javelin, shot put and long jump, but withdrew after winning heptathlon gold at the World University Games, while hammer silver medal winner Nicola Tuthill will look to win her fourth senior title.

Athletics Ireland will stream live coverage of both days on their YouTube Channel