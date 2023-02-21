Irish Government join global resistance to return of Russia and Belarus to the Olympic stage

The Olympic Federation of Ireland said it was engaging with all relevant stakeholders on the move to reinstate athletes from Russia and Belarus in advance of Paris 2024. Photograph: Shutterstock

Ireland is among the 33 nations to submit a signed Government statement to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) urging them to reconsider their intention to develop a pathway to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes return to international sports competitions in advance of next year’s Paris Olympics.

Minister for Sport and Physical Education Thomas Byrne has outlined the reasons behind signing the statement, after the IOC last month announced it was exploring a pathway to allow competitors from Russia and Belarus to compete in Paris as neutrals.

Several countries have already spoken out against any such move, the mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo is also among those to oppose it. The Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) said it was engaging with all relevant stakeholders on the move to reinstate athletes from Russia and Belarus in advance of Paris, although they haven’t commented further.

Last Friday week, Byrne joined sports ministers from across the world at a virtual summit, addressed by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, to discuss the IOC proposal to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to return.

“The deteriorating situation of Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine makes it unreasonable to seriously contemplate the return to international sports competitions of athletes from Russia and Belarus,” said Byrne.

“Along with the other 33 countries that have signed up to this important and clear declaration, I sincerely wish that circumstances were different, because sport should be for athletes from every nation competing fairly against each other.

“But we are not in normal times. We are not in a place that justifies the IOC planning for the return of both Russia and Belarus to international sport.

“Pending an improved situation in Ukraine, I urge the sports movement to stay the course and continue to exclude those that are not respecting such important instruments in the international sporting landscape as the Olympic truce”.

Russia and Belarus have been suspended from international competition since the IOC recommended, on February 28th 2022, their athletes not be permitted to compete.

This is the third ministerial statement to issue, and follows on from previous statements issued on March 8th 2022 and July 4th 2022.

The Olympic Council of Asia has already offered to accept athletes from Russia and Belarus into their Paris Olympic qualifying events. Earlier this month, IOC president Thomas Bach said any boycott would violate the Olympic Charter and that its inclusion of Russian and Belarusians is based on a UN resolution against discrimination within the Olympic movement.

Several leading Olympic nations are among those to have signed the statement submitted to the IOC, including the USA, Germany, the United Kingdom and Japan.

The full 34 list of calling signing the statement deliver to the IOC are: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Rep, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and the USA.

Part of the statement said: “While recognising the autonomy of sports bodies, given the invasion of Ukraine and its devastation is ongoing, we agreed that the IOC’s proposal on exploring a pathway back to competition for individual Russian and Belarusian athletes raises many questions and concerns.

“In its statement of February 28th 2022, the IOC recommended that Russian and Belarusian athletes not compete, in part because ‘many athletes from Ukraine are prevented from doing so [participating in sport events] because of the attack on their country.’

“Wherever such an exclusion was not possible on short notice for organisational or legal reasons, the IOC recommended that Russian or Belarusian nationals should be accepted only as neutral athletes and that no national symbols, colours, flags or anthems should be displayed.

“We noted that the situation on the ground in Ukraine has only worsened since this statement. We firmly believe that, given there has been no change in the situation regarding the Russian aggression in Ukraine, and as an imperative for fairness and solidarity towards the Ukrainian athletes whose facilities have been destroyed and who have had to leave their country (or stay to fight for the defence of Ukraine in which very many have lost their lives), there is no practical reason to move away from the exclusion regime for Russian and Belarusian athletes set by the IOC in their statement of February 28th 2022.

“We also noted that through their choices, action and ongoing invasion Russia broke the Olympic Truce that has been continuously supported by the United Nations General Assembly since 1993.”

It continued: “We have strong concerns on how feasible it is for Russian and Belarusian Olympic athletes to compete as neutrals – under the IOC’s conditions of no identification with their country – when they are directly funded and supported by their states (unlike, for example, professional tennis players).

“The strong links and affiliations between Russian athletes and the Russian military are also of clear concern. Our collective approach throughout has therefore never been one of discrimination simply on the basis of nationality, but these strong concerns need to be dealt with by the IOC.

“As long as these fundamental issues and the substantial lack of clarity and concrete detail on a workable neutrality model are not addressed, we do not agree that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed back into competition.

“Noting the IOC’s stated position that no final decisions have been made, we strongly urge the IOC to address the questions identified by all countries and reconsider its proposal accordingly. We also note that Russia and Belarus have it in their own hands to pave the way for their athletes’ full return to the international sports community, namely by ending the war they started.”