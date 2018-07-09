Added Time: World Cup tension is rising as is Irish expectation

The World Cup is down to the last four, and the tension is rising. Emmet Malone joins us on the line from Russia to explain why he’s feeling a little out of step with the press pack - not only has he been underwhelmed by Belgium so far, he also simply can’t bring himself to wish England well. And yes, he knows he probably should be a bit more mature and just rise above it all, but . . .

Ireland enjoyed an extraordinary weekend of success at the European Under-18 Athletics Championships in Hungary, Ian O’Riordan talks us through a brilliant weekend, explains where the gold rush came from and tells us how excited we should be (spoiler: we should be pretty excited).

Galway laid down a marker in the Leinster hurling final on Sunday, delivering a hugely impressive performance against Kilkenny. Sean Moran looks at how the Tribesmen seem to have returned to the heights they reached last year, and why that is very bad news for any other teams with designs on Liam MacCarthy.

All in your Added Time podcast with Pat Nugent and Mary Hannigan. If you’re listening via The Irish Times app you can do so here.

