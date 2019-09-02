Added time: Kerry stall Dublin on their drive for five

Reflecting on an All-Ireland final as thrilling as it was flawed and Ireland’s RWC squad

 

History will have to wait. Dublin’s drive for five came got halted at the last yesterday, with Kerry pushing them to a replay in the All-Ireland final. Sean Moran and Eamon Donoghue are in studio to break down a game that was as flawed as it was compelling.

The Ireland squad for the World Cup has been submitted to World Rugby and predictably enough, has leaked out into the world despite the IRFU’s best efforts. Gavin Cummiskey joins us with all the ins and outs.

Throw in the great Irish rowers being great yet again and that’s your Monday Added time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

