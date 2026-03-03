A Debbie Downer of a night after the most hopeful of starts

It was back in November that this here paper made an heroic attempt at explaining the qualifying process for the women’s 2027 World Cup in Brazil. If the Trump man was indignant at not winning the Nobel Peace Prize, it was nothing compared to how we felt about being overlooked for a Pulitzer after that effort.

In short, just to save you from having to read it, if Nations League A Ireland don’t win their qualifying group they’ll go in to a two-leg semi-final play-off against either a Nations League B or C side, depending on whether they finish second, third or fourth, but even if they were to progress to a play-off final they could still end up in an inter-confederation play-off in February of 2027 where they would play a nation from Asia, Africa, Oceania or South America.

Completely straightforward, then.

But hope, of course, springs eternal at the start of every campaign, unless you’re a Debbie Downer of a rugby fan anticipating Ireland winning the wooden spoon. So when Carla Ward’s crew welcomed France to Tallaght on Tuesday evening, for the opening game of their qualifying campaign, play-offs were far from this couch’s mind. Top the group and start thinking Copacabana and the like.

Tony O’Donoghue brought us the team news. Three changes from the Nations League play-off win over Belgium, among them the placing of Ruesha Littlejohn on the bench. Her omission, to be honest, made this couch nervous, Ruesha is kind of Ireland’s midfield comfort blanket. Yes, she is 35, is blighted by achilles problems and has only just come back from a five-match ban for nearly strangling a Leicester player. But still.

And just three Irish-born players in the starting line-up, so doff your cap to our diaspora, where would we be without them? And the other eight nigh on lost their lungs while belting out Amhrán na bhFiann. Lovely.

On the French side, Tony warned us about the threat of Kadidiatou Diani, “she’s had so many tussles with Katie Taylor”, he said. That was alarming, leaving you worried she’d leave the Irish rearguard punch-drunk, until Tony corrected “Taylor” to “McCabe”. Add in the Dunlevy woman, not to mention Kat(i)e O’Connor, and you really know where to go in the naming stakes if you want your daughter to become a sporting megastar.

Despite not being christened Katie, Louise Quinn and Áine O’Gorman, with just the 241 caps between them, did alright for themselves. And they were confident-ish when Marie Crowe had a pre-match chat with them on the Tallaght pitch.

A pitch, incidentally, Carla Ward had sensibly opted to narrow to 64 metres, rather than the 75 Shamrock Rovers use. The hope being that the French wingers would be tripping over their central midfielders. “France scored 47 per cent of their goals last season from wide areas,” Ward told Tony, adding to our notion that stats have become quite a thing in the game.

Louise and Áine predicted a draw, which would have been grand if Poland hadn’t drawn with the Dutch earlier in the day. This made the group, well, wholly unpredictable.

Des Curran and Rianna Jarrett were in the commentary box, and both came mighty close to losing their voices when Ireland only went and took the lead, Katie McCabe and Emily Murphy doing tremendous linky-uppie things on the left, before McCabe inserted the ball in the net.

Marie tried not to look astounded come the break, but failed. “How are we in a situation where we’re up at half-time,” she asked Áine, who wasn’t entirely sure. But she was jubilant.

You feared, though, that France would react big time, the bringing on of Marie-Antoinette Katoto for the second half signalling their intention to leave Ireland eating cake. But it was Melvine Malard’s introduction that changed everything, twice the Manchester United woman leaving our Courtney Brosnan sitting like a duck.

A Debbie Downer of a night, then, after the most hopeful of starts. But look, there’s always that two-leg semi-final play-off against either a Nations League B or C side and a possible play-off final or an inter-confederation play-off against a nation from Asia, Africa, Oceania or South America.

In other words, there’s always hope. Don’t give up on seeing the Copacabana just yet.