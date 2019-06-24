Added Time: Donegal are everyone’s second team, James Sugrue’s life-changing win

Keith Duggan is on the line, with Eamon Donoghue and Philip Reid both in studio

Updated: 42 minutes ago

 

Donegal anointing as everyone’s second team continues apace, the last, best hope for humanity in the quest to stop Dublin. Keith Duggan was at the Ulster final yesterday and joins us to report on another impressive display. Eamon Donoghue has the rundown on Saturday night’s Munster final as well as we studiously ignore the usual water-boarding in Croke Park.

James Sugrue was just another promising Irish golfer this day last week but now his life has flipped upside down on account of his winning the British Amateur Championship in Portmarnock. Philip Reid calls into Added Time towers to tell us about how he beat massive odds to qualify for the Masters, the US Open and the British Open all in one fell swoop.

All in your Monday Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Gavin Cummiskey.

