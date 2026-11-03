Andrew Porter, Ryan Baird and Mack Hansen set for Ireland return against Argentina

Andrew Porter, Ryan Baird and Mack Hansen all missed both the Six Nations Championship and the three-match southern series of the Nations Championship, but the trio could be restored to the starting XV when Andy Farrell unveils his team to face Argentina at about 2pm on Wednesday.

All three last played Test rugby in the concluding match of last year’s Autumn Nations series, the 24-13 loss to South Africa, when Ireland incurred one 20-minute red card and four yellow cards. Porter suffered recurring calf problems and Baird suffered two leg fractures, while Hansen had repeated foot problems that also required surgery.

But each has returned to fitness and form this season, and there is every chance Farrell will name the trio in the starting XV for Friday’s game at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 8pm). Porter’s power and high energy has been missed, while Baird provides a point of difference with his exceptional athleticism. He would also strengthen any lineout and restart game, whether offensively or defensively, and more besides.

“I know a lot of people point to his lineout stuff,” said Ireland forwards coach Paul O’Connell this week, “but his kick chase has been excellent in the last few weeks. His physicality on both sides of the ball has been excellent. And he brings real leadership to a lot of the set piece stuff as well. He’s a good man to put a plan in place and coach it and deliver it.”

Baird is also capable of scoring from halfway.

Arguably no back-three player fits the mould of what Farrell is looking for in his attack better than Hansen, and it would thus be no surprise to see him recalled on the left-wing, which would be a little tough on Jimmy O’Brien.

However, the number on Hansen’s back is notional, such is his footballing ability close to the line. Hence, he has the roving commission as an alternate playmaker, which Farrell wants from at least one of his wingers.

Robert Baloucoune is more of an orthodox winger but, akin to Baird and Hansen, the Enniskillen flyer provides a point of difference, in his case with his acceleration and world-class finishing. It would also be tough on Tommy O’Brien, who missed the summer series with a hamstring injury picked up in the URC final and is now motoring well again, but Baloucoune looks the likeliest pick to complete the back three with Hugo Keenan and Hansen.

[ ‘I’ve got a bit more confidence’: Robert Baloucoune aims to build on Ireland breakthroughOpens in new window ]

In addition to the possible return of Hansen, one other change in the backline has been forced on Farrell with Garry Ringrose ruled out. Robbie Henshaw and Jamie Osborne are the obvious alternatives. Previously Henshaw has been the go-to man at 13 whenever Ringrose is sidelined. He’s had a resurgence this season, so much so that Leinster preferred him above Osborne in the wins over Clermont and Munster, albeit at inside centre.

Ciaran Frawley. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

It remains a matter of conjecture as to whether Sam Prendergast will have recovered from his wrist injury in time to do some work on the training ground. If so, then he is the man in possession. If not, then Ciaran Frawley has never been in a better vein of form as a starting outhalf than he is following his thus-far successful move to Connacht.

Either way, Frawley will surely be given at least one start at 10 in this window, given this has only been the case in one of his 15 caps to date – against Japan last July. If Prendergast is ruled out, presumably the uncapped new Ulster utility back Jamie Benson will provide outhalf cover.

[ Nations Championship: Fixtures, standings and Ireland’s chancesOpens in new window ]

The in-form Joe McCarthy is nailed on to start in the secondrow and likewise Josh van der Flier and Sean Jansen, in the absence of Caelan Doris and Jack Conan. That leaves three or four players in contention for the number 5 and 6 jerseys.

James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne started there against the All Blacks last time out, but if Baird is reinstated it could be that the Munster captain reverts to the secondrow, with Ryan on the bench.

As Nick Timoney has become an established part of the match-day squad in the Six Nations and summer series, in the event of a 5-3 split Cian Prendergast could miss out on the 23 altogether, despite playing the best rugby of his career as Connacht captain this season.

Ireland (possible): Keenan; Baloucoune, Henshaw, McCloskey, Hansen; S Prendergast or Frawley, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan (capt), Furlong, McCarthy, Beirne, Baird, van der Flier, Jansen. Replacements: Kelleher, O’Toole, Clarkson, Ryan, Timoney, Casey, Frawley or Benson, Aki.