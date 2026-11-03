Mark Connolly to resume director of football role at Derry after FAI Cup final

Mark Connolly's side take on Waterford in the FAI Cup final at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

Mark Connolly’s brief stint as Derry City manager will end at the full-time whistle of Sunday’s FAI Cup final.

Win or lose against Waterford at the Aviva Stadium, come Monday morning, Connolly will resume his day job as the Candystripes’ director of football.

“My plan was always to come in as director of football,” said Connolly. “I was asked to help out until the end of the season. That was the plan, and we still have that plan in place.”

The 34-year-old former club captain led Derry in an impressive turnaround after taking over from Tiernan Lynch in August.

“The season doesn’t finish until Sunday, and then once that day’s over, the plan will be still going ahead with what we’re doing. That’s obviously between us and the club,” he added.

“I helped a little bit, but it is the players – they have to take the majority of the credit, to be honest with you. They’ve been incredible.”

Eight wins and just two defeats under Connolly to guide Derry back to the biggest day on the Irish club football calendar is a serious return for a squad that crashed out of Europe and the Premier Division title race by early August.

Michael Duffy celebrates a goal during Derry City's FAI Cup semi-final win over Galway United last month. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

What’s more, he had to steady the ship during a very public dispute between James McClean and the club’s hierarchy.

Whatever happens on Sunday against a similarly rejuvenated Waterford under Graham Coughlan, Connolly’s top priority in the coming weeks will be to secure a new head coach.

“We have discussions,” he said. “Myself, [club director] Patrick Simpson and [club chairman] Philip O’Doherty, we have discussions but the full focus this week is the cup final. Like I said, once the final whistle goes, I’m sure conversations will happen from then.

“I’m incredibly lucky to get this opportunity at 34 years of age. I’d forgotten that I retired six months ago, or whatever it was. It’s been just such a whirlwind. But no, I’m still director of football and interim manager.

“Whatever I’m needed to do, I’ll step in and do as best I can, because at the end of the day, all that matters is this football club, this city, and us winning football matches. I’ll do everything I can to do that.”

Connolly indicated Michael Duffy will be fit to lead Derry at the Aviva, as his side attempt to contain Podge Amond and Tommy Lonergan, who have amassed 36 goals between them to steer Waterford clear of relegation in the top-flight and into the cup final.

“I’ve played against Podge in Ireland, I’ve played against Podge in England, so I’m fully aware of his threats and what he brings. He’s been outstanding in the league. His age [38], how he conducts himself as a person, he’s a good man.

“And then, obviously, Tommy has had an outstanding season for Waterford, and also for the Republic of Ireland under-21s. So we’re under no illusions how tough it’s going to be.”