Charlie Smyth set to return to New Orleans Saints practice squad after being waived

Charlie Smyth is set to be kept on for the New Orleans Saints practice squad after being waived just before the new NFL season.

Despite a NFL breakthrough for the Saints that contained some exceptional moments in the regular season, the Down man did not have his best form in preseason and training camps.

The Saints brought in the experienced kicker Daniel Carlson, which moved Smyth down the pecking order despite signing a three-year contract earlier this year.

Smith came to the NFL through the international player pathway (IPP) after previously playing Gaelic football for Down, and he is expected to be retained on the practice roster as IPP players do not count towards the 16-player limit. There was an opportunity for other NFL teams to recruit Smyth on Monday, but no interest was shown.

It is a setback for Smyth, who would have been set for an average annual salary of $988,333 as part of the main roster, but now will return to practice squad salary of about $234,000 per year.

Speaking to The Irish Times earlier this year, Smyth said: “In most sports, if you sign a contract, if they fire you they have to pay out your salaryNone of my contract is guaranteed, I’ve had two of those contracts before, they didn’t last. I’m not getting too ahead of myself with it. I know people at home might see it and think he’s set now, but the reality is there is no guaranteed money in it, they can get rid of you if you’re not performing.”

Smyth made 12 of 16 field goals and was successful on each of his 13 extra-point attempts as a starter last season. One highlight was a 47-yard winning field goal against the Carolina Panthers with only six seconds left.