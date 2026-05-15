Jordan Larmour and Robbie Henshaw return to Leinster side for Ospreys clash

Jordan Larmour returns to the Leinster team for the first time since December. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

URC: Leinster v Ospreys, Aviva Stadium, Saturday, 5.15pm – Live on TG4 & Premier Sports 1

Jordan Larmour and Robbie Henshaw return to the Leinster starting XV for the final regular season game in the URC against the Ospreys on Saturday evening.

Larmour has not played since the opening Champions Cup game against Harlequins back in December and is named on the left wing, while Henshaw returns to the centre after suffering a head injury in the Champions Cup semi-final win over Toulon.

Jack Conan captains the side from blindside flanker, with Josh van der Flier named at openside and James Culhane at number eight. Joe McCarthy and Diarmuid Mangan start in the secondrow, while Jerry Cahir and Rabah Slimani pack down either side of Gus McCarthy in the frontrow.

Harry Byrne starts at outhalf alongside Jamison Gibson-Park his partner at scrumhalf, while Henshaw is partnered with Garry Ringrose in the centre. Tommy O’Brien have been named on the right wing, with Jimmy O’Brien at fullback.

Tadhg Furlong has been named among the replacements, along with Caelan Doris and James Lowe.

LEINSTER (v Ospreys): Jimmy O’Brien; Tommy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Jordan Larmour; Harry Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jerry Cahir, Gus McCarthy, Rabah Slimani; Joe McCarthy, Diarmuid Mangan; Jack Conan (capt), Josh van der Flier, James Culhane.

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Alex Usanov, Tadhg Furlong, Max Deegan, Caelan Doris, Fintan Gunne, Ciarán Frawley, James Lowe.