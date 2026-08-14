Man dies after serious assault in Wheatfield Prison

A man has died in a serious assault at Wheatfield Prison in Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man (39) has died following a serious assault in Wheatfield Prison in Dublin.

An investigation is under way into the man’s death shortly before midnight on Thursday, after he was assaulted in his cell, which he was sharing with another inmate.

Gardaí are awaiting a postmortem examination to determine the direction of their investigation. It is understood investigators are examining whether a bladed weapon was used in the assault.

The man, who was from west Dublin, was serving a sentence of three years and nine months. He was sentenced in Dublin in February after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of drugs for sale or supply.

In a statement, the Irish Prison Service said it could “confirm a death in custody at Wheatfield Prison on August 13th.

“All deaths in custody are investigated by the Irish Prison Service, the Inspector of Prisons and An Garda Síochána, where circumstances warrant,” it said.

“The Irish Prison Service wish to express our condolences to the deceased’s family and friends. Next of kin have been informed.”

Gardaí said they were “investigating all circumstances” surrounding the man’s death and have assigned a senior investigating officer to the case.