Lowry and McIlroy get off to a flyer in Augusta

Rory McIlroy at the 18th green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. Photograph: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

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Well now, how about that for a start to the 2026 Masters for Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry? The defender of and pretender to the crown went about their business “with some aplomb”, writes Philip Reid, McIlroy ending the day sharing the clubhouse lead with Sam Burns, Lowry just three shots behind and tied for sixth. Philip heard from both men after a decidedly encouraging day.

Can McIlroy go on to become just the fourth man to win back-to-back Masters? It will, says Johnny Watterson, take a huge mental leap, largely because he no longer has his two key motivators - winning his first Masters and completing golf’s grand slam.

One man, incidentally, who might not be roaring for Rory is our Patrick Freyne who was appalled by his “la-di-da” Masters’ Champions Dinner menu. So, he’s come up with an alternative “more Irish” feast, which includes Rancheros in a Nissan Micra in the forecourt of a Circle K. Delish. Although you’d fear the Nissan Micra might have an empty fuel tank.

Pádraig O’Hora, meanwhile, is a man with a mountain to climb - Everest, no less. The former Mayo footballer has set himself that mighty challenge and today he brings you the first instalment of his account of the expedition.

In rugby, Gerry Thornley talks to Tadhg Furlong ahead of tomorrow’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Sale, Matt Williams hoping that, for the sake of the integrity of the game, Leinster “smash” their opponents. And Michael Sadlier previews Ulster’s Challenge Cup quarter-final against La Rochelle in Belfast this evening.

Nathan Johns looks at the impact Erin King might have for Ireland in their Six Nations campaign, which gets under way at Twickenham tomorrow, the newly named captain back in action after a year out with a knee injury. Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald is set to win her 50th cap in that game, Eilís Cahill and Katie Whelan hoping to come off the bench to make their debuts.

In Gaelic games, ahead of Laois opening their Leinster championship campaign against Offaly tomorrow, Gordon Manning talks to Kieran Brennan about the famous day, 40 years ago, that he guided his county to the Division One league crown.

In her column, Sonia O’Sullivan tells us about the thrill of “watching up close the skills and strength of these high-performing athletes” on her first visit to the World Surf League near Melbourne.

In boxing, Johnny has news of Katie Taylor’s dream of fighting in Croke Park dream receiving a bit of a boost on Thursday, while Ian O’Riordan has the latest from the Irish Open Swimming Championships. Ian also has news of Rhasidat Adeleke opting to skip next month’s World Athletics Relays in Botswana.

And in racing, Brian O’Connor reports on Jack Kennedy’s superb Grade One double on day one of the Aintree festival, and he previews day two when Heart Wood will be the headline Irish act.

TV Watch: Sky’s coverage of round two of the Masters gets under way at 2.0 this afternoon, and come 8.0 this evening, you’ll have a serious problem if you’re an Ulster rugby-loving, St Patrick’s Athletic-adoring, West Ham-worshipping fan - they’re at home to La Rochelle (Premier Sports 1), Shamrock Rovers (Virgin Media Two) and Wolves (Sky Sports) all at the same time.