Ulster have the ambition and talent to see off La Rochelle and advance to Challenge Cup last four

Challenge Cup quarter-final: Ulster v La Rochelle, Affidea Stadium, Friday, 8pm – Live Premier Sports 1

It’s difficult to view this European Challenge Cup quarter-final as anything other than a case of how Ulster go about handling the expectation of them progressing further in the competition.

After all, they are at home again, six days after just about getting past the Ospreys largely thanks to a key decision going their way, and are facing a La Rochelle selection virtually identical to the diluted one which won in Newcastle last weekend.

A win on Friday evening at a surely more benign Affidea Stadium after dealing with Storm Dave last week, and Ulster might even end up with their semi-final being in Belfast depending on how Sunday’s clash between Benetton and Exeter Chiefs pans out.

Ulster also come into this last eight tie even closer to full strength than had been anticipated and therein lies the danger of the province potentially getting ahead of themselves, misfiring or even just being spectacularly ambushed by Ronan O’Gara’s side.

It really shouldn’t happen though. Richie Murphy has been considerably boosted by having Nathan Doak back in the starting team after being a doubt due to an ankle problem.

With Jack Murphy at 10, after a rib problem saw him miss the URC victory in Zebre and had him star on the bench last week, Ulster’s frontline halfback partnership is reunited again, which can only be beneficial for the hosts.

Loosehead prop Angus Bell has been passed fit for Ulster. Photograph: Peter Morrison/PA Wire

Up front, loosehead props Angus Bell and Sam Crean have both been passed fit after departing early in the Round of 16 fixture with the Ospreys. Rob Herring has not made it due to a calf issue but in Tom Stewart, the province have a more than ready-made replacement.

Cormac Izuchukwu goes again at lock where he will mark his 50th Ulster appearance when packing down alongside skipper Iain Henderson.

A clear edge should also come Ulster’s way with Nick Timoney, David McCann and Juarno Augustus again making up their backrow, as is the case having Stuart McCloskey in midfield, where he was influential in assisting Ulster over the line against the Ospreys.

There has been a tweak to the backline as Jacob Stockdale moves from the wing to fullback, with Zac Ward being handed the number 11 jersey.

On the bench, Jude Postlethwaite is fit again and Harry Sheridan comes back into the mix following his suspension.

Taking all this into account, Ulster will know they really ought to get through this quarter-final with a bit more to spare against a far from full strength La Rochelle, O’Gara having already flagged that his travelling squad would be fundamentally the same as the one who were in northeast England for the Round of 16.

If Ulster can establish an accurate enough platform through what ought to be a steady enough supply from set-pieces, then, barring a shock of massive proportions, Ulster should nudge themselves closer to making the final in Bilbao.

ULSTER: J Stockdale; W Kok, J Hume, S McCloskey, Z Ward; J Murphy, N Doak; A Bell, T Stewart, T O’Toole; I Henderson (capt), C Izuchukwu; D McCann, N Timoney, J Augustus.

Replacements: J McCormick, S Crean, S Wilson, H Sheridan, B Ward, C McKee, J Flannery, J Postlethwaite.

LA ROCHELLE: I West; U Pacome, UJ Seuteni, A Seguret, H Bosmorin; D Jurd, T Berjon (capt); L Penverne, G Garault, K Sorin; T Lavault, A Kuntelia; E Richer, K Fraindt, L Andjisseramatchi.

Replacements: T Latu, C Luaki, J Sclavi, A Kaddouri, N Sutidze, J Cancoriet, S Elissalde, No Couillaud.

Referee: H Davidson (Scotland).