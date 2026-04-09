Katie Taylor could fight in Croke Park this year on same card as Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua

Croke Park stadium chief executive Peter McKenna has told the BBC that Katie Taylor could realise her dream of fighting in the stadium later this year. Photograph: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Croke Park stadium chief executive Peter McKenna has told the BBC that Katie Taylor could realise her dream of fighting in the stadium later this year on the same card as British heavyweights Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

London 2012 gold medal winner Taylor, who will be 40 in July, announced her career will come to an end in 2026 and hoped to have her final professional bout in the home of Gaelic games.

“The real hope is that we will get Tyson Fury here later on in the year. That would be such a world-billing event that we would be able to facilitate a Katie Taylor fight here,” said McKenna.

“A lot of stars need to align. Katie’s manager needs to agree, Katie’s promoter needs to agree, Tyson Fury’s promoter needs to agree.

“I am very confident that all three are coming to the sense that this is one of Ireland’s greatest sporting athletes and it would be such a ‘wow’ to have her here and for her to finish her career here.”

In the past security costs have been cited as being an issue, but the thinking is a meeting between Fury and Joshua, along with Taylor also on the card would sell out the stadium.

Taylor has fought in Dublin’s 3Arena twice as a professional against British boxer Chantelle Cameron, losing the first bout in May 2023 and winning the rematch in November of the same year.

The staging of the bout initially depends on Fury winning his comeback fight on Saturday against Russian Arslanbek Makhmudov in London and Joshua not taking a warm-up bout in the summer.

Joshua has just returned to training after he was injured in a car accident in Nigeria that killed two of his close friends.

The BBC reported that the event in Dublin would happen with the backing of Saudi Arabia-owned production company Sela and promoter Turki Alalshikh, co-founder of Zuffa Boxing.

Speaking to RTÉ in February Taylor reiterated her desire to finish her career in Croke Park.

“I just want to fight in Dublin to end my career,” she said. “Obviously we’re still hoping for Croke Park - we’re hanging on to a bit of hope that it can happen.

“If it doesn’t happen there are plenty of options there. I have obviously fought in the 3Arena a couple of times, the Aviva Stadium is also there. Croke Park would be top of the list.

“I have had the highs and lows. It has been an incredible, remarkable career and I always wanted to end it here in Ireland.”

The undisputed super lightweight champion won her last bout against Amando Serrano in July 2025 at Madison Square Garden and has had just one defeat in 26 outings.