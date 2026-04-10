James Brown relishing the challenge as St Pat’s battle for Premier Division title

Sligo Rovers' Oliver Denham and James Brown of St Patrick's Athletic in action at Richmond Park on April 3rd. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Back home and enjoying his football, James Brown believes there is more to come from both him and St Patrick’s Athletic this season.

The Premier Division leaders host Shamrock Rovers in a mouthwatering derby before a 5,300-capacity sell-out Richmond Park on Friday night, with just one point separating the Dublin rivals.

“It’s been a good start, life’s good at the minute,” said St Patrick’s wingback Brown as the Inchicore side look to bounce back from Monday’s defeat at Dundalk against the in-form reigning champions.

The 27-year-old returned to his native Dublin over the winter following a four-year spell across channel with Blackburn Rovers, Stockport County and Doncaster Rovers, followed by a stint in Scotland with Ross County and Kilmarnock.

“I wanted to get settled,” said Brown on returning to his roots. “In the UK I was at clubs where it was important not to lose games, whereby here it is important to win games. So it’s a different challenge.

“It’s exciting. The league has taken off since I was here last. When I was here before at Shelbourne and Drogheda I was part-time.

“I’ve kept a close eye on it when abroad and I’m watching and thinking I want a bit of that.”

While manager Stephen Kenny was coy on his side’s title aspirations after they went top of the table following a 4-1 win over Sligo Rovers a week ago, Brown harbours no such reticence.

“A hundred per cent,” was the immediate reply when asked if he was eager to add a Premier Division title to the First Division crown he won at Drogheda before going away.

“It’s exciting challenging for titles and cups, so that would be a goal. I think, on our day, we can beat anyone.

“There are really good teams in the league and we’ve won most of our games since I’ve come in.

“It’s going to be a rollercoaster season and there will be ups and downs, but I feel with the squad we have we can be a match for anyone.”

St Patrick’s plan without the injured Ronan Boyce, Zack Elbouzedi, Simon Power and Danny Rogers while Aidan Keena, Romal Palmer and Kian Leavy are doubts having suffered knocks in Dundalk on Monday.

February’s first meeting of the season in Tallaght delivered a 2-0 win for Rovers, though Hoops head coach Stephen Bradley is in no doubt that St Patrick’s are a different proposition now.

“They’ve won games and that’s no surprise,” acknowledged Bradley, who has teenage striker Adam Brennan back available, though Dylan Watts, Dan Cleary, Rory Gaffney and Danny Mandroiu remain out while Lee Grace won’t be involved following the birth of a baby boy this week.

“They’ve got good players, a lot of attacking players, which we know,” added Bradley on the threat St Patrick’s pose.

“They’re top of the league and have done well. It’s a Dublin derby, it should be a good game, a tough game, but it’s one we’re ready for and really looking forward to it.”

Unbeaten erstwhile leaders Bohemians, behind St Patrick’s only on goal difference and a point ahead of Rovers, will hope to get back to winning ways after four successive draws when they host Sligo Rovers at Dalymount Park.

While delighted for defender Patrick Hickey winning the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland player of the month award for March, Bohemians head coach Alan Reynolds must plan without the commanding influence of ever-present captain Dawson Devoy, who is suspended having accumulated five yellow cards.

Friday night’s fixtures (7.45 unless stated)

Premier Division

Bohemians v Sligo Rovers

Dundalk v Derry City

Galway United v Shelbourne

St Patrick’s Athletic v Shamrock Rovers (8.0)

Waterford v Drogheda United

First Division

Finn Harps v Cobh Ramblers

Kerry v UCD

Treaty United v Cork City

Wexford v Athlone Town