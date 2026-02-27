Sport

Ulster firepower looks enough to change their Welsh fortunes against Ospreys

Province lost to Cardiff and Scarlets in trips to Wales earlier this season

Ulster's Zac Ward in action during the URC game against Cardiff in Belfast last month. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho
Ulster's Zac Ward in action during the URC game against Cardiff in Belfast last month. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho
Michael Sadlier
Fri Feb 27 2026 - 16:022 MIN READ
URC: Ospreys v Ulster, Brewery Field, Bridgend, Saturday, 7.45pm – Live, Premier Sports 2

If Ulster’s two visits to Wales so far this season are anything to go by, this could prove a tricky enough assignment, the province having suffered narrow losses at Cardiff and Scarlets.

Ulster now head to Ospreys determined to change their fortunes. Though Cormac Izuchukwu misses out due to a concussion picked up when in training, Tom Stewart, Bryn Ward, Nathan Doak and Jude Postlethwaite are back in the fray having been released from Ireland duty, bolstering a strong starting XV.

Iain Henderson captains the side, aiming to exert his influence in the lineout and scrum along with fellow lock Charlie Irvine. In the backrow David McCann forms a potent partnership with Matthew Dalton, who went well at six in Ulster’s home win over Cardiff last month, and the dynamic Ward at number eight.

Presuming Richie Murphy’s side will be gunning to get the ball to the edges, Ulster have physicality waiting on the wings in the form of Zac Ward and Werner Kok. At fullback, the returning Michael Lowry will be eager to get a game under his belt and use his trademark footwork to good effect.

READ MORE

Pat Gilroy: ‘I think the magic and the power of the GAA is the club. It’s a lifelong thing’

Gerry Thornley: Andy Farrell is getting Ireland ready for the 2027 Rugby World Cup

Ciarán Murphy: The alarm clock is sadly already set to end the Mayo dream of Kobe McDonald

Ruthless Ireland defying metrics that say they are the worst team in the Six Nations

When needed, the visitors have the experience of Rob Herring and Angus Bell on the bench to call on, as well as the bulk of Harry Sheridan to ideally help steer them home.

Ospreys, unbeaten in their last four URC outings, have four Wales players in their squad, however, it’s very much advantage Ulster and a win in Wales on this occasion is looking like the likeliest outcome.

OSPREYS: I Hopkins; D Kasende, O Watkin, K Williams, K Giles; J Walsh (co-capt), C Foley; G Thomas, S Parry (co-capt), R Henry; J Fender, R Smith; J Ratti, R Moriarty, M Morse. Replacements: L Lloyd, S Thomas, T Botha, H Sutton, H Deaves, R Morgan-Williams, L Scully, E Boshoff.

ULSTER: M Lowry; W Kok, J Hume, J Postlethwaite, Z Ward; J Murphy, Nathan Doak; E O’Sullivan, T Stewart, S Wilson; I Henderson (capt), C Irvine; M Dalton, D McCann, B Ward. Replacements: R Herring, A Bell, B O’Connor, H Sheridan, M Rea, C McKee, J Flannery, B Carson.

Referee: Fillipo Russo (FRA).

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone