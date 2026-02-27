Ulster firepower looks enough to change their Welsh fortunes against Ospreys

URC: Ospreys v Ulster, Brewery Field, Bridgend, Saturday, 7.45pm – Live, Premier Sports 2

If Ulster’s two visits to Wales so far this season are anything to go by, this could prove a tricky enough assignment, the province having suffered narrow losses at Cardiff and Scarlets.

Ulster now head to Ospreys determined to change their fortunes. Though Cormac Izuchukwu misses out due to a concussion picked up when in training, Tom Stewart, Bryn Ward, Nathan Doak and Jude Postlethwaite are back in the fray having been released from Ireland duty, bolstering a strong starting XV.

Iain Henderson captains the side, aiming to exert his influence in the lineout and scrum along with fellow lock Charlie Irvine. In the backrow David McCann forms a potent partnership with Matthew Dalton, who went well at six in Ulster’s home win over Cardiff last month, and the dynamic Ward at number eight.

Presuming Richie Murphy’s side will be gunning to get the ball to the edges, Ulster have physicality waiting on the wings in the form of Zac Ward and Werner Kok. At fullback, the returning Michael Lowry will be eager to get a game under his belt and use his trademark footwork to good effect.

When needed, the visitors have the experience of Rob Herring and Angus Bell on the bench to call on, as well as the bulk of Harry Sheridan to ideally help steer them home.

Ospreys, unbeaten in their last four URC outings, have four Wales players in their squad, however, it’s very much advantage Ulster and a win in Wales on this occasion is looking like the likeliest outcome.

OSPREYS: I Hopkins; D Kasende, O Watkin, K Williams, K Giles; J Walsh (co-capt), C Foley; G Thomas, S Parry (co-capt), R Henry; J Fender, R Smith; J Ratti, R Moriarty, M Morse. Replacements: L Lloyd, S Thomas, T Botha, H Sutton, H Deaves, R Morgan-Williams, L Scully, E Boshoff.

ULSTER: M Lowry; W Kok, J Hume, J Postlethwaite, Z Ward; J Murphy, Nathan Doak; E O’Sullivan, T Stewart, S Wilson; I Henderson (capt), C Irvine; M Dalton, D McCann, B Ward. Replacements: R Herring, A Bell, B O’Connor, H Sheridan, M Rea, C McKee, J Flannery, B Carson.

Referee: Fillipo Russo (FRA).