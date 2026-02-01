Ireland qualify for T20 World Cup with Thailand win

Ireland 121-8 (20 overs; G Lewis 26, A Hunter 24; S Laomi 4-24) Thailand 59 (16.1 overs; N Chaiwai 22; A Kelly 4-7, L McBride 3-6)

Ireland won by 62 runs

Ireland sealed their place at the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England and Wales after completing a comprehensive victory by 62 runs against Thailand Women.

Openers Gaby Lewis and Amy Hunter began well with the bat after Lewis won the toss at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground. Both looked to expertly counter Thailand’s spin attack either by using their feet and hitting down the ground or with the sweep shot.

Hunter was soon dismissed with her favoured sweep shot in the final over of the powerplay, but Orla Prendergast was immediately able to maintain the momentum. The wicket of Lewis just after drinks with an unconventional stumping eventually brought Thailand back into the game.

Today’s pitch offered generous turn and grip for the spin bowlers which made it difficult for new batters at the crease to get settled. After the wicket of Prendergast in the 12th over, Ireland then quickly lost Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Rebecca Stokell and Arlene Kelly.

Louise Little and Jane Maguire, however, were able to put on a crucial partnership of 25 at the very end to bring Ireland to a strong total with a spot up for grabs at a World Cup.

Prendergast was hit for two boundaries early on but responded by bowling Chantham two deliveries later with a full, quick, swinging delivery. Lara McBride then removed Chaihan from the other end to really put the Thai top order under pressure.

Aimee Maguire prized out two wickets after the powerplay, but it was Kelly’s spell (4-7, including two wickets in two balls) that really took Thailand out of the game to give Ireland a comprehensive win and confirm a spot at the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup in just four months time.