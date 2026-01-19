Multi-millionaire Messi couldn’t be bought, no matter how hard Al-Ittihad tried

It’s not that Saudi club Al-Ittihad is without its stars – after all, they have Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kanté and Fabinho among their ranks. But its president Anmar Al Haili revealed last week that there’s really only one player he wants to recruit.

“If Messi agreed to sign with Al-Ittihad, I would offer him a contract where he could earn as much as he wants and for as long as he wants, even for life,” he told Marca.

“His presence in our shirt would have no financial value for me. It would be like celebrating the title before the league even starts, because we would have the best player in the history of football.”

It’s not for the want of trying – Al Haili confirmed that the club had attempted to sign Messi when he was at Paris Saint-Germain, but he opted to join Inter Miami instead. “He refused for the sake of his family, despite our attempts to convince him. He didn’t hesitate, because for him, family comes before money.”

How much did they offer him to join? “€1.4 billion.” That must be one lovabe family.

Quote

“His wife can always come in because she’s got a bit of a big mouth sometimes. She’s probably doing the team talk.” – Roy Keane suggesting that Michael Carrick’s wife Lisa would be looking after the team for the Manchester derby. If so, she’s a shoo-in for the job.

By the Numbers: 1,024

That’s how many tickets Ireland have been allocated for March’s World Cup play-off semi-final against the Czech Republic in Prague. About 100th of what we need.

Word of Mouth

“Yeah, we’ve got Lego to come. I’ve been doing a lot of clapping as well.” – Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior sort of confirming (although he was grinning at the time) reports that he is bringing in Lego-building competitions for his players for team-bonding purposes, and that he doesn’t wear gloves so they can hear him clapping them. The game’s gone.

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

“We have a fridge the height of a person that’s full of Red Bull. I think he drinks it all every day.” – Jamie Vardy’s Cremonese team-mate Romano Floriani marvelling at the Englishman’s diet.

“Haaland would pick Martinez up and run with him. Like when you see a dad at school running down the road with a little toddler.” – Nicky Butt forecasting that Erling would make mince meat of Lisandro in the Manchester derby if the Argentinian was put up against him. “He’d score then throw him in the net,” Paul Scholes chuckled. Lisandro’s doing the chuckling now.

The Who, the what, the where

Auchinleck Talbot faced an unenviable challenge in the Scottish Cup. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The draw for the fourth round of the Scottish Cup produced one of those ‘ah bless’ pairings, sixth-tier Auchinleck Talbot given a home tie against, of all people, Celtic. Although, technically they weren’t at home, having to switch Sunday’s game to Kilmarnock 15 miles down the road because their own Beechwood Park ground was deemed unsuitable.

Still, for Auchinleck’s programme writer Jim McAuley, it was all going to be highly momentous for “the biggest weeist club in Scotland”. “It will be the greatest day in the club’s history, up there with when The Who played in Auchinleck Community Centre,” he told the BBC.

If you claim you knew that The Who warmed up for their 1969 Woodstock appearance by playing in Auchinleck Community Centre, you’re a fibber.

More Word of Mouth

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa at half-time during the Copa Del Rey Round of 16 match against Albacete. Photograph: Denis Doyle/Getty Images

“At this club, a draw is bad enough, a tragedy. Imagine a defeat like this.” – New Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa ashen-faced after that Copa Del Rey defeat by Albacete, 17th in the second division.

“Some young coaches nowadays are arrogant and don’t want to adapt. They see a young striker struggling, and instead of coaching him, they blame him. They always complain and blame everyone but themselves, because everything is handed to them on a silver platter.” – Apart from that, Napoli gaffer Antonio Conte feels Ruben Amorim handled Rasmus Hojlund quite well.

“We are Arabs of Africa, and Egypt is great! The mother of the Arabs and the mother of Africa in terms of history and titles! And everyone is jealous!” – A rather defiant Egypt manager Hossam Hassan after his side were beaten in the semi-finals of the African Cup of Nations.