What next for Liverpool? The major challenges facing Arne Slot’s successor

F a ns endure soft rock a fter he a vy met a l

Maybe Mohamed Salah’s style of communication was not the slickest, but he was correct that Liverpool need to redefine the style of football they play.

Everything on the pitch last season under Arne Slot felt very placid as Liverpool failed to dominate opponents and were often found overrun. The new head coach will want to demonstrate his plans and implement an attacking style to best use what is available to him.

Anfield does not want to witness back-foot football, fans want to see a swagger to those in red. Supporters and Slot suffered from a disconnect in the final months. The Dutchman was hindered by not possessing the vivacious personality of Jürgen Klopp, nor the results in the end, and the aforementioned tedious style. The successor will want to put fans at the forefront and build a strong bond between stands and dugout, built on a platform of attractive play.

Wirtz a nd Is a k a re key to the future

After spending so much of last summer trying to build a squad capable of dominating the Premier League for years to come, it was difficult to pick out someone who thrived.

Hugo Ekitiké was the best of the new arrivals but the record signings, Florian Wirtz then Alexander Isak, barely made the season’s footnotes. Isak could at least attribute his struggles to fitness and injury problems, including a leg fracture, but the German’s first taste of English football was a sour one. He never looked comfortable as a No 10, physically finding it tough going as speed on the ball and strength in battle were lacking.

Getting the best out of a clearly talented player must be a priority, because Wirtz has the capabilities to open defences and help Liverpool control games but needs a confidence boost and an arm around the shoulder.

Florian Wirtz was among Liverpool's big signings who failed to make much of an impression this season. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

Midfield l a cking th a t physic a l edge

Wirtz is part of the wider midfield problems, a lack of physicality and an obvious No 6. Ryan Gravenberch was elected as the man for the role by Slot, which worked well when the possession stats were in Liverpool’s favour in the coach’s first season but finding someone who can break things up effectively is advisable.

Every other team have someone who can break up play but Liverpool lack someone in that role. Not since Georginio Wijnaldum or Fabinho have the club possessed someone capable of overwhelming opponents with their physical attributes and, in an evolving sport, this oversight must end.

Dominik Szoboszlai being moved around the pitch was unhelpful because he can be one of the best central midfielders in the world but needs a defined position to make his own.

New le a ders a nd voices a re needed

The players departing Anfield are weighed down with individual and team trinkets, thanks to the success they have enjoyed with Liverpool.

Arguably, the influence of Salah and Andy Robertson on the pitch waned in their final season with the club, but their experience and winning mentality will be a huge loss to the dressingroom and training ground. Ibrahima Konaté is another exiting, providing a recruitment headache the club were not fully anticipating.

It does raise the question of whether it is the right time to allow Alisson, who has suffered from injury problems in recent times, to be sold and allow a new generation to start afresh, with Virgil van Dijk leading the transition.

There are plenty of potential internal candidates who can take on greater responsibility but it may require a change in transfer strategy to acquire players in their late 20s with Champions League experience to help give the right balance.

Defensive he a d a ches for new he a d co a ch

Konaté’s contract expiration will be softened by Jérémy Jacquet’s impending arrival, but further investment is required.

Van Dijk’s longevity is unknown, so finding a partnership for the long term will be critical; a more rugged centre back such as Nottingham Forest’s Murillo could be an ideal choice to offer balance and greater aggression.

Competition for Milos Kerkez will be important, but if Andoni Iraola does take the job the reunion could get the best out of the Hungarian and enable him to flourish after a mixed first year on Merseyside.

On the opposite side, continuity would help everyone because Slot was forced to try numerous people in the role, many out of position. Ideally, Conor Bradley or Jeremie Frimpong can make it their own, having struggled to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, although both have suffered with injury problems. If they can stay fit, they possess the quality to be a solution, especially if clever coaching can embrace their attacking prowess and incorporate more defensive discipline.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is believed to be among the frontrunners to replace Arne Slot. Photograph: Jacob King/PA

Replace Salah and bring in pace on wings

Slot insisted that new wingers would change the dynamic next season but he will not be the one to benefit. Salah is off, Federico Chiesa cannot carry on as a bit-part, so will almost certainly leave too, freeing up some space on the flanks.

Rio Ngumoha offered brief teenage glimpses of excitement as someone with the pace and trickery to get past full-backs. Frimpong, brought in as a right-back, was more often found on the wing because he possessed the speed Slot desired in those areas, while also offering a further indication that the transfer dealings left a lot to be desired.

They did not replace the maverick tendencies of Luis Díaz, and Cody Gakpo has never looked a natural winger. Targeting new wide men will be imperative. RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande, Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh or Athletic Club’s Neco Williams would be ideal candidates to bring thrust to a side lacking dynamism and get supporters off their seats. – Guardian