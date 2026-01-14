Leinster lack edge, and no ‘pity party’ for Munster

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

More often than not in recent times, Leinster enjoyed “relatively comfortable” passages through the early stages of the Champions Cup and URC. That, Gordon D’Arcy suggests, resulted in a “lack of edge” that may have contributed to their struggles at the business end of tournaments. It’s different this time around, “they are having to work for everything”, their performances “dipping below what most would reasonably expect from teams harbouring Champions Cup ambitions”.

Ulster, he says, are the most consistent of the four provinces, the others having a “yo-yo” time of it. Including Munster, who “will be left scratching their heads” after taking just a losing bonus point from their game against Toulon. But, as John O’Sullivan discovered when he spoke with defence coach Denis Leamy, the focus now is solely on Saturday’s final pool match against Castres, rather than wallowing in a “pity party” after that defeat.

Connacht, too, have to pick themselves up after their late collapse against Montpellier. Linley Mackenzie talks to scrum coach Cullie Tucker in advance of their meeting with Montauban in the Challenge Cup.

Ulster, meanwhile, are well rested after their game against the Cheetahs was called off, Michael Sadlier hears from head coach Richie Murphy in the build-up to their pool decider against Stade Français.

In Gaelic games, former Antrim captain Neil McManus tells Gordon Manning he expects some form of player protest during the National Leagues following the GAA’s decision to maintain its sponsorship agreement with Allianz, despite the company being linked to Israeli war bonds.

Gordon also talks to former Down and Aussie Rules star Marty Clarke, who salutes Geelong for allowing Mark O’Connor line out for Dingle in Sunday’s All-Ireland club senior football final.

And in the year that RTÉ will celebrate its 100th birthday, Seán Moran reflects on the GAA’s relationship with the broadcaster, dating back to its 1926 radio coverage of the All-Ireland hurling semi-final between Kilkenny and Galway – the first live broadcast of a field sport in Europe.

In football, Gavin Cummiskey is monitoring the impact of the transfer window on Irish players, Evan Ferguson’s standing at Roma is not helped by the club’s loan signing of Robinio Vaz from Marseille.

In golf, the big news of the week was Brooks Koepka rejoining the PGA Tour after his flirtation with the LIV crew. Malachy Clerkin explains what the return of Koepka, “comfortably one of the best golfers of his generation”, means for both tours.

And Ian O’Riordan has news on a potential game-changer in Irish sports funding, with the setting-up of the Team Ireland Foundation, the aim being to draw in additional funding by means of philanthropy.

TV Watch: The Africa Cup of Nations has reached the semi-final stage, Senegal coming up against Egypt at 5.0 this afternoon (Mané v Salah), and at 8pm it’s Nigeria v Morocco (both games are on E4). Celtic are away to Falkirk in the Scottish Premiership at 7.45pm (Premier Sports 1) and at 8pm, Chelsea host Arsenal in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final (Sky Sports Football).