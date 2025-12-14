First phase of Ireland’s Pro-League campaign ends in two 2-1 defeats

The first phase of Ireland’s FIH Pro League debut ended in two 2-1 defeats over the weekend, Belgium the victors at Abbotstown on Saturday before England won at the same venue on Sunday afternoon on the occasion of Katie Mullan’s 250th cap.

Having trailed by two goals at half-time against Belgium, Sarah Torrans got Ireland back in to the game in the third quarter when she finished off fine work by Sarah Hawkshaw. But Belgium, ranked third in the world, held on to make it four wins out of four in Dublin, a repeat of their 2-1 win over their hosts last Wednesday.

It was a similar story on Sunday when England went 2-0 up through Tessa Howard and Holly Hunt, their goals coming in the first and final quarters, before Caoimhe Perdue scored for Ireland from a late penalty corner.

Ireland finish this phase of the competition on two points, earned from their 1-1 draw against England and subsequent victory in the penalty shoot-out. They will travel to Tasmania in February where they will play Australia and Argentina twice.